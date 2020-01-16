People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

AN EVENING w/GREENLEAF HUSTLE at the Nick Rocks.

SPACE TYGER and PIP THE PANSY at Saturn.

COMEDIAN GREG MORTON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH VOCALIST ABRAHAM THE VOICE at Perfect Note.

FRIDAY…

SYLVIA ROSE NOVAK, JANET SIMPSON and KAYDEE MULVEHILL at The Nick.

COMEDIAN GREG MORTON at StarDome Comedy Club.

THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.

FUNK YOU and FLOW TRIBE at Saturn.

VOCALIST SHARON SINGS FAITH AND SADE TRIBUTE at Perfect Note.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30-11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY…

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN GREG MORTON at StarDome Comedy Club.

KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE, THE TOMB OF NICK CAGE and THE GODDAMN RIGHTS at the Nick.

VOCALIST SHERRI BROWN-MARY J. BLIGE TRIBUTE at the Perfect Note.

SALSA SOCIAL at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

WALE at Iron City.

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Soulful Sunday with GOOD FELLAS at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN GREG MORTON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

DOLLY PARTON BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION at the Nick.

MARCO BENEVENTO and IAN FERGUSON at Saturn.

“DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. – A DAY OF CELEBRATION”

MONDAY…

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY…

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

LUCIFER, SAVAGE MASTER ad OVERDOSE at the Nick.

THE BIRMINGHAM MOTH STORYSLAM at Saturn.

NEXT WEDNESDAY…

DESOLATION CENTER at Saturn.

COMEDIAN MO ALEXANDER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

GA-20, RADKEY and TACO MOUTH at the Nick.

CITIZEN COPE at Iron City

NEXT THURSDAY…

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH VOCALIST DOMINIQUE POSEY at Perfect Note.

THE GOLDEN FLAKES and DIE.JPG at the Nick Rocks.

BIT BRIGADE and KINZIE at Saturn.

COMEDIAN LIL DUVAL and RUBICON present VP OF RICHBROKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

ROBERT EARL KEEN at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

VOCALIST SHENA RENEE-CHAKA KAHN TRIBUTE at Perfect Note.

JASON RINGENBERG (of JASON & THE SCORCHERS) with RICK & JOHNNY at The Nick.

COMEDIAN DONNELL RAWLINGS at StarDome Comedy Club.

KAI WACHI, SAM LAMAR and SKETCH MUZIC at Saturn.

FOR BOOK LOVER…

CHASING KING’S KILLERS – The book CHASING KING’S KILLER: THE HUNT FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.’S ASSASSIN is written by JAMES L. SWANSON with a Foreword written by CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS who said the book takes him back to his youth, all the joys and all of the sorrows. Lewis said that Swanson capture the man that he knew and every young person should read it. The book features over 80 photographs, captions, bibliography, various source notes, and index included in this account of the assassination of America’s most beloved and celebrated civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. This is the story of the murder and the hunt. On the evening of April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. stepped onto the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. What happened next – a man in a window, a rifle and a single shot – was one of the most horrific and tragic events of the twentieth century. The book is about the murder and the story of two men set against the backdrop of the turbulent 1960s – a decade of assassinations, the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, the counterculture, and the race to the moon. It is about the story of King’s heroic life and a mysterious, lifelong criminal, whose 1967 escape from prison sent him on a strange, yearlong journey that unexpectedly climaxed with King’s murder and one of the biggest manhunts in American History,

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

OPERA BIRMINGHAM 2020- Opera Birmingham’s 2020 season continues with Independence Eve on January 24 & 26, Cinderella on March 20 & 22, and the 42nd Annual Vocal Competition on May 16 & 17. For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737.

ALABAMA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT OUT – Join Alabama Multicultural Night Out at the Pizitz Food Hall, Every Second Friday night.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD…

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on Third.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

SATURDAY DAY HIKE – Meet at 8:45 a.m. Southeastern Outings Waterfowl Viewing Trip at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR), Decatur, AL. DETAILS: Experience the thrilling sight of thousands of sandhill cranes, wild geese and ducks plus herons and other birds. The Refuge has the largest concentration of wintering geese and ducks in the entire state of Alabama. This 35,000 acre refuge attracts thousands of wintering waterfowl each year. It is comprised of diverse habitat types including bottomland hardwoods, wetlands, pine uplands, shoreline or riparian woodlands, agricultural fields, and backwater embayments. These habitats provide excellent feeding, resting, and roosting sites for wintering waterfowl, white pelicans, sandhill cranes and a few whooping cranes as well as nesting sites for migratory songbirds and many species of resident wildlife. Drive to various bays and sloughs and see hundreds of ducks and geese in large numbers. Also see many other types of birds including, hopefully, bald eagles. See a huge flock of sandhill cranes, which winter at the refuge each year. Bring binoculars, a birding field guide and a spotting telescope with you if you have them. This outing is rated easy, as there is very little walking involved, and no climbing hills or walking through thick brush. Dress for the weather. The wind at the refuge can be biting, blowing across open water on cold days. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 10 and over who can remain quiet for extended periods of time (so as to not disturb the birds and bird watchers) are welcome. There is a possible optional dinner after the birding trip depending on what time bird watching. Is finished. Reservations Required: Leave either your phone number or email address. If you aren’t coming after making a reservation, please notify Dan. For More Info contact Dan Frederick at 205/631-4680 or seoutings@bellsouth.net.

WEDNESDAY WEEKDAY HIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242 – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy 3 mile hike on trails in North Shelby County just off Valleydale Road. Veterans Park is an 82-acre park with numerous walking trails, a four-acre lake and a one-acre pond. Bring water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Veterans Park parking lot right beside the building with restrooms in it at the park. Plan to depart from there at 10 a.m.

There is an optional lunch nearby at Mikey’s Grill after the hike. Admission to Park: Free. For information and hike leader is Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969 cell.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL…If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME…

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN GREG MORTON…AMERICA’S GOT TALENT!! His slapstick, physical, style, improvisational skills, and talent for mimicry create a show that leaves audiences gasping for breath. Greg regularly headlines in Las Vegas, and Atlantic City showrooms and can be heard on the nationally syndicated radio program, The Bob & Tom Show, as well as at their live concerts, the “Bob & Tom Comedy All Stars Tour.” One of Greg’s musical parodies, which has been gaining momentum online, sung to the tune of “Candyman,” is his own Obama Man.” Currently the song has logged over 3 million hits on You Tube.

NEXT WEDNESDAY…COMEDIAN MO ALEXANDER…To say that Mo is funny is like saying that Michelangelo was a good painter. Taking all of life’s absurdities and creating a night of hysterical laughter is why Mo Alexander is one of this industries greats. Mo takes a lifetime of experience and insight and transforms them into some of the most ingenious laugh riots you will ever experience in your life. Not for the faint of heart or mind, intelligent and hard-hitting are two terms that best describe what everyone that has ever been to a Mo Alexander Show will experience. Nothing compares to the energy of a room when Mo is through with it. Watching Mo Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won’t soon forget. He usually tries to leave you with the underlying message,”I’m trying to save the world, one comedy show at a time.” After a night with Mo you realize that not only were you entertained, you’re changed. You have a mission: “Slap the stupid!”

NEXT THURSDAY …LIL DUVAL AND RUBICON presents VP OF RICHBROKE…

NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY… COMEDIAN DONNELL RAWLINGS… Donnell Rawlings is an overnight success a decade in the making. You’ve seen him on Comedy Central’s award winning and critically celebrated “Chappelle’s Show” as “Ashy Larry,” the 70’s jheri curled “Beautiful,” and numerous other characters he’s played. Donnell is the franchise player Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan wanted as a writer and prime time player on their team. “Hilarious” is what Linda Stasi of The New York Post calls Donnell.In recent years Donnell was on numerous seasons of MTV2’s “Guy Code and served as the judge of MTV2’s Guy Court. Donnell has been recently cast in Kevin Smith’s project Hollyweed. Donnell continues to tour the world with his hilarious standup. He also lends his voice to Black Jesus and Black Dynamite.

NEXT SUNDAY…COMEDIAN ANDREW SCHULTZ…Andrew Schulz has three weekly shows on his YouTube channel centered on stand-up. On UNSAFE SETS, Andrew drops a new joke every week from his Matador Tour, and you can follow the tour selling out nationwide on DROPPING IN, where he explores cities during the day and turn his experiences into jokes on stage that night. On INSIDE JOKES, comics bring their most divisive material, find the funny, and see if they work in front of audience

COMING SOON!!!

FEBRUARY 6 – THE WAILERS at Saturn

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

