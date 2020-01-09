UAB’s 35th Annual ArtBLINK Gala to be held Feb.2

By Curran Umphrey

Artists create spectacular works of art in the blink of an eye during the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center’s 35th annual ArtBLINK Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital, 2000 Sixth Ave. South.

As one of Birmingham’s premier events, the elegant evening features local artists who create masterpieces in 90 minutes, a silent auction, a cocktail dinner provided by IZ catering and a night of dancing with live music from The Schmohawks. Funds from the Gala go toward the Cancer Center’s Fund for Excellence, which supports high-priority research efforts, including launching young investigators into cancer research and recruiting new faculty.

Often referred to as Alabama’s cancer center, the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is a national leader in research and treatment. Its comprehensive designation, awarded by the National Cancer Institute, is held by only 51 institutions in the country. The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center was one of the first eight comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and has held this designation continuously for the past 46 years.

“Community support is more vital than ever for the growth of the Cancer Center and its mission to reduce the burden of cancer in the state of Alabama,” said Barry Sleckman, M.D., Ph.D., director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We live in an era when new targeted therapies are coming online rapidly, and it is critical to educate our entire community about the importance of being treated at a place where patients have access to the very latest therapies and clinical trials that can lead to durable cures of what were recently incurable diseases.”

Local artists include Ahmad Austin, Melissa Payne Baker, Sally Waldrup Boyd, Gary Chapman, Joan Curtis, Vicki Denaburg, Lynthia Edwards, Thomas Andrew Findlay, Gina Hurry, Joey Longoria, Sarah Mason, Carrie Pittman, Linda Ellen Price, Michael Swann, Paul Ware, Sarah Soule Webb and Natalie Zoghby.

Admission is $150 per person. For more information, visit artblink.org. Purchase tickets online or call (205) 934-1603. Dress is black-tie optional. Valet service and deck parking are available for guests.

