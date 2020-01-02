Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, What small change has made a big difference in your life?

Andrea Zhang: “Working out regularly has definitely affected my overall mood and motivation and makes me feel more relaxed and at ease. I started working out regularly in June after I graduated from Vanderbilt University and I work out about two to three times a week as opposed to when I was in college when I never worked out. It’s a nice stress reliever but also helps mind, body and soul.”

Victoria Morehead: “Putting myself out there more has made a difference. I tend to be very reserved and introverted and not go to a lot of parties or hang out with a lot of people but right now, I’m going to college out of state at Yale University and it gets kind of lonely not having any family or my usual friends there so just trying something new, going to different places . . . I’m meeting people that I probably would have never met otherwise.”

Rebecca Riley: “Having my meals dropped off. I hate cooking and it has removed so much stress from my life. I’m in graduate school at the University of California at Irvine so just being able to have meals dropped off to me instead of having to cook especially when I have to study . . . has made a huge difference and has freed up a lot of time.”

Will Palmisano: “Getting a job [where I] work remotely has allowed me to travel and visit different parts of the country and live a more lax lifestyle… I’m able to travel to a lot of places in the Northeast where I’m based out of but it has allowed me to come back home and see my relatives more . . . . I’m able to squeeze some work in and use fewer vacation days, it’s just a lot less stressful than going to the office every day.”

