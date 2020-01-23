Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, what have you had to overcome to be the person you are?

Kanhiya Dickenson: “I had to learn to truly love myself . . . do the work in order to be the best person I can be to give to others the way I want to give. I learned to love myself by spending time with myself… I did a lot of writing and a lot of self-reflecting and analyzing my actions and choosing my friends wisely.”

Jayla Williams: “Not being as hard on myself as I think other people are on me, because I’ll . . . go above and beyond when I should stop trying to over perform in everything that I do when it is already good enough. I’m learning not to beat myself up over things and be okay with how everything is.”

Kindle Rudolph: “I grew up in a household with domestic violence so that was something I had to get over . . . later in life, the abuser was eventually murdered and that’s something you have to get over, but helped me heal my childhood wounds and I was able to move on and . . . help people now who have suffered domestic violence.”

Melanie Robbins: “I lost my mom, Linda, about six years ago to breast cancer and that really changed a lot of how I look at life and what’s important and what’s not. I try to take things one day at a time and not take anything for granted.”

