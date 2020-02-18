Activists Register Eligible Voters at City Jail

The Birmingham Times

Grassroots organizers gathered last week to register eligible voters at the Birmingham City Jail as part of the Release the Jail Vote initiative. Activists have long fought in Alabama for the right to register the incarcerated eligible voters.

Organizers included: (front) Rodreshia Russaw, executive director of the Ordinary People’s Society and Sheila Tyson, convener of the Alabama Coalition on Black Civic Participation. Back row from left: Larry Williams; Pastor Kenny Glasgow; Sounder James; Ronald Jackson and Cynthia Hildreth, all with the National Action Network. (Erica Wright Photo, The Birmingham Times)

