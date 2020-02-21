Housing Authority re-opens Freedom Manor after $8M in upgrades

habd.org

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) on Wednesday re-opened Freedom Manor, the housing authority’s 100-unit senior citizen residential building in downtown.

The six-story building is comprised of one-bedroom units specifically for elderly, near-elderly and disabled residents. As part of HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, the building has undergone $8 million in renovations.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for some time and now it’s come to fruition,” said HABD’s President/CEO Michael O. Lundy. “Our senior citizens now have a beautiful new place to live and enjoy as Freedom Manor has many active seniors and an active resident council.”

The renovations to the building, originally constructed in the 1980s, include new exterior; renovated bathrooms; revised kitchen layout to open up to living space; security upgrades; and energy efficient walls, windows and roofing system.

HABD officials said a transformed, vitalized and modern Freedom Manor will provide Birmingham’s elderly low-income residents with an inviting place to call home and an improved quality of life that they deserve.

Residents had been temporarily relocated and Lundy said he’s spoken to many who are thrilled to move back and get settled into their new living space near the Birmingham’s Civil Rights District.

“I’ve always felt as though the transformation of Freedom Manor will contribute to the vibrancy of the area,” Lundy said.

Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park and historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church are neighbors and inspired the Freedom Manor name of the senior housing building.

The ribbon cutting drew a number of area leaders and dignitaries including

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; HABD Board of Commissioners; Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn; Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson; Freedom Manor residents; U.S. Housing and Urban Development Birmingham Field Office officials; Navigate Affordable Housing Partners and Housing Affordability Trust Board President Sam Parker.

Cory Stallworth, HABD’s Vice President of Real Estate Development and Capital Improvement said, “We are excited to provide the opportunity for Birmingham seniors to have the highest quality housing that we can offer. Every detail in this renovation was created with seniors in mind, from the open floor plans to the vibrant paint colors. Our hope is that this renovation brings residents comfort and the joy of home for many years to come.”

The renovation took about a year to complete and was paid for through HABD capital funds and a grant from Navigate Affordable Housing Partners.

