Former VP Joe Biden Picks Up Support From More Alabama Leaders

The Birmingham Times

Several Alabama leaders are set today to endorse Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination, including Jefferson County Commissioners Lashunda Scales and Sheila Tyson; Talledega Mayor Timothy Ragland and retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Ralph Cook.

The announcements are expected during the Alabama for Biden Organizing Kick-Off beginning at 6 p.m. today at Avondale Brewing Company, 201 41st S, Birmingham, AL 35222.

The endorsements come on the heels of other recent Alabama officials who have announced support for the former vice-president including Senator Doug Jones, Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

Mayor Ragland said it’s important “to give people hope for the future and concrete change in their lives, and to reach out and build the kind of diverse coalition that brings everyone along. Joe Biden has spent a lifetime – as a senator and Vice President – building just that kind of coalition, and it’s that hard work and humanity that now make him our best bet to beat Donald Trump.”

The Talladega Mayor added, “Joe has always fought for civil rights, voting rights, health care, and education, and has always put public service above himself. To me, he is a role model: someone who never got jaded, never lost his fight, and has always stayed true to the working people who elected him. I know that he’ll stay true to us now as president.”

With a focus on early, Super Tuesday in Alabama on March 3, and battleground states, Biden for President has previously announced more than 1,300 endorsements – more than any other Democratic candidate – from national, state, and local leaders, including current and former U.S. senators and representatives, governors, state elected officials, community leaders, and national security professionals.

Nationally, Biden was endorsed early Tuesday by Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in a Boston Globe op-ed while in Iowa Biden’s campaign called on the Democratic Party in that state to provide answers about issues that plagued Monday night’s caucuses after results were delayed.

Updated at 3:42 p.m. on 2/4/2020 to reflect new location for the Organizing Kickoff.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

