Woodlawn Street Market Announces 2020 Season

The schedule is set and vendor applications are open for Woodlawn Street Market, returning in 2020 to the heart of the historic Birmingham neighborhood for its seventh season.

A vibrant product of the partnership between REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Business Association, Woodlawn Street Market provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to launch their businesses and interact with customers while also adding to the vibrancy of downtown Woodlawn. Since 2014, more than 500 Birmingham entrepreneurs have used this business-proving opportunity to start small, test strategies, and perfect their models in response to real customer feedback.

“We are excited to continue bringing light this season to all that Woodlawn has to offer,” said Woodlawn Street Market co-founder and organizer Rebekah Fox. “We love creating a space to where Birmingham businesses – especially businesses right here in Woodlawn – can share their goods and services and grow their success. The businesses, community partners and neighbors who all call Woodlawn home are looking forward to having you meet us at the market in 2020!”

2020 vendor applications are being accepted now at surveymonkey.com/r/WSM2020. In an effort to lower the barrier and encourage entrepreneurs still early in their business development, 10 spaces at each market are reserved for first-time vendors.

A curated mix of Birmingham makers and startups means visitors can expect a unique shopping experience at each 2020 market. Up to 80 vendors sell items from art to jewelry, clothing to toys, and food to décor at each market along 55th Place between 1st Avenue North and 1st Avenue South. This year, a #WoodlawnMade tent will be added to the vendor mix to feature goods from up-and-coming Woodlawn entrepreneurs who are working with REV Birmingham’s Business Growth team.

“Woodlawn Street Market is a phenomenal platform for Birmingham’s small business community,” said Taylor Clark Jacobson, REV Birmingham’s Director of Business Growth and Recruitment. “It’s a unique market that celebrates the vibrancy of the neighborhood as well as our emerging entrepreneurs. REV’s business growth team supports startups as they launch at this market, as well as entrepreneurs who are growing into this market and small businesses who are growing beyond this market.”

Market entertainment in 2020 will include Creative Mindz-hosted dance battles, wellness/fitness day camp, line-dancing classes, live graffiti art demonstrations and more. Based on an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the first night market in August 2019, the team has scheduled both the June and August markets to take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

2020 Woodlawn Street Market dates:

Saturday, April 4 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to REV and Woodlawn Business Association, Woodlawn Street Market community partners include Woodlawn Foundation, Dream Center, Imperial Formal Wear and Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Follow Woodlawn Street Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout and between market seasons. See more information about the market, including market volunteer opportunities, at revbirmingham.org/wsm/. Questions? Contact Rebekah Fox at woodlawnstreetmarket@gmail.com.

