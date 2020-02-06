Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s an accomplishment that you are proud of?

Carrie Hageman: “Staying levelheaded during a health crisis. My daughter, Mattie, was diagnosed with acute lymphoma six years ago when she was 8 and instead of freaking out and falling apart in a crisis, I was able to hold it together with the help of my family and friends and just trying to be positive and strong for my daughter. She beat her cancer and she is good now and I’m just glad that I was able to keep it together for her.”

Cherita McCants: Marrying my husband, Albert. We’ve been together for 10 years and married for three and he is my soulmate and just getting to do life with him is just so fun and I’m just so proud of how far we’ve come. We also just bought a new house right before Christmas so I’m proud of that too.”

Heather Bishop: “My daughter . . . the way me and her dad are raising her and the way she is growing up to be such a beautiful young woman. She’s 12 and her name is Kaylee. We try to focus on her interests and not put too much on her and because of that she has the freedom to really be herself and make her own choices . . . she’s becoming such a strong young lady.”

Kristopher Anthony: “Getting out of my hometown in Jasper . . . a lot of people I went to school with or I know [didn’t thrive] I was able to get out of that environment and become my best self [that was] just a huge accomplishment for me.”

