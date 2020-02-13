Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, If you could send a note to yourself in 2030 what would it say?

Makayla Monroe-Owens: “I’ll be 27 in 2030 and I think I would tell myself, look at you, you did it. You finished high school, you finished college or whatever you chose to do with your life and at least you tried. I currently attend Jefferson County International Baccalaureate school at Shades Valley and I would like to go to Howard University [in Washington D.C.) or Oakwood University (in Huntsville Ala) and I want to study advertising and digital communications of journalism… so hopefully in 10 years, I’ll have finished my degree and will be working in that field.”

Azul Weber: “Good luck. It would say keep working hard, what you are trying to accomplish is coming to you. Stay the course, keep your head down, do what you do. I’m proud of you, other people are proud of you, you should be proud of yourself and it’s all going to be worth it in the end.”

Liz Rogers: “It’s going to be okay. I would also tell myself everything happens for a reason and everything is an opportunity to learn and grow and the journey looks a lot different than you thought it would. I’m not sure where I’ll be in 10 years or what I’ll be doing, but I would just want assure my future self that whatever it is, everything . . . will work out for the best.”

Rachel White: “Stop overthinking everything; trust yourself and your intuition. I spent a lot of time in my 20s and 30s overthinking and I tend to have anxiety and ruminate over questions again and again and again but there is a little voice from the very beginning that knows which direction to go and I always lead back to that place. I think trusting that voice initially . . . is what I would tell myself 10 years from now.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

