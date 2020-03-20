All non-essential businesses ordered to close in Jefferson County

The Birmingham Times
The Jefferson County Department of Health on Thursday ordered the closing of all non-essential businesses and services due to the risk of infection by COVID-19.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, 77 statewide.
Mark Wilson, M.D., Jefferson County Health Officer, said he is seeking to reduce services that could potentially spread coronavirus.
Beginning Friday at 5 p.m. that includes, entertainment venues, recreation facilities, swimming pools and spas and museums, he said.
Following the announcement, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a video post: “The last few days have been extremely turbulent. But I’d like to personally thank the City of Birmingham employees who have worked tirelessly under hectic circumstances. Birmingham is a city of survivors. With your help and dedication, we’ll survive this.”
The JCDH’s order is to help first responders and residents stay safe, Wilson said. “We know COVID-19 is deadly and I know that each day, each action either results in lives lost or lives saved,” he said. “I ask that you carefully consider the people with whom you come in contact.”
PDF: ORDER OF THE HEALTH OFFICER
Grocery stores or retail spaces that provide items for everyday life are considered essential and not on the list.
Non-essential services include:
- Entertainment, including night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, indoor children’s play places, pool halls, adult gaming and entertainment venues
- Recreation facilities, including gyms and fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, excluding licensed physical therapy services
- Nail salons and spas
- Casinos
- Concert venues and auditoriums
- Theaters
- Tourist attractions (including museums, planetariums, parades)
- Body art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage parlors
- Waxing salons/threading salons
- Museums and Galleries
- Performing Arts centers/events/rehearsals
- Social clubs
- Fraternity and Sorority meetings and events
- Proms, Formals and other similar events