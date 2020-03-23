Barber shops, hair salons now ordered to close in Jefferson County

The Birmingham Times

Barber shops and hair salons have been ordered to close due to the risk of infection by COVID-19, said Mark E. Wilson, M.D., Jefferson County Health Officer, on Sunday.

Wilson said he ordered the closures the evening of Monday, March 23 “both for the safety of the patrons and hair care professionals . . . this is a matter of life and death,” said Wilson in a video.

View video here:

https://www.facebook.com/121998851189723/videos/1075094162852562/

He also signed an amended order that says hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential businesses that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic must now practice social distancing of 6 feet or more beginning Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

In his amended order, Wilson wrote, “all businesses not on the attached list for closure, including pharmacies, grocery stores, electronic stores and services for telecommunication, hardware, office supplies, and building must operate under the following conditions . . . social distancing of 6 or more feet and institute sanitation plans in accordance with CDC guidelines. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html ”

He added: “Prior to April 6, 2020, a determination shall be made about whether to extend this provision.”

Essential businesses under the amended order also include:

clinics

first responders

water, gas, electricity utilities

financial institutions

funeral homes

hardware stores

technology stores.

As of Sunday evening there were 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County, 157 statewide, according to the Associated Press. By comparison, Thursday afternoon, there were 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, 77 statewide, according to the ADPH.

Last week Wilson, seeking to reduce services that could potentially spread coronavirus, ordered the closures of non-essential businesses that include:

Entertainment, including night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, indoor children’s play places, pool halls, adult gaming and entertainment venues

Recreation facilities, including gyms and fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, excluding licensed physical therapy services

Nail salons and spas

Casinos

Concert venues and auditoriums

Theaters

Tourist attractions (including museums, planetariums, parades)

Body art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage parlors

Waxing salons/threading salons

Museums and Galleries

Performing Arts centers/events/rehearsals

Social clubs

Fraternity and Sorority meetings and events

Proms, Formals and other similar events

In his video released on Sunday to the public, Wilson said, “I simply cannot possibly list each and every business. I need your help using good judgment to do each and everything you can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

