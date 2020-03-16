Birmingham Public Library latest to close; more city updates on coronavirus

The Birmingham Times

All 19 Birmingham Public Library locations closed effective Sunday until further notice due to concerns related to COVID-19 Coronavirus. All BPL programs, events and services have been canceled.

Although patrons cannot check out items at locations, BPL’s virtual library remains open 24/7 at www.cobpl.org. In addition to checking out books and other resources online via the BPL website, patrons can also do so by downloading BPL’s mobile application. For information on the BPL mobile app, visit http://www.bplonline.org/services/mobile.aspx

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. The total rises to 22 in the state.

City of Birmingham

The City of Birmingham has established the keyword BHMCOVID to text to 888-777 to receive text messages with important information concerning the City of Birmingham response to COVID-19.

For coronavirus updates from the City of Birmingham, please visit www.birminghamal.gov.coronavirus

UAB

UAB is implementing a limited business model to encourage social distancing and discourage the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining critical functions. For a two-week period starting this week, only essential employees are coming to campus, with others working from home or not working. More information is available at www.uab.edu/coronavirus.

Early data suggests a limited business model may reduce the presence of on-site university employees by as much as 75 percent while maintaining functions critical to the UAB mission. UAB Hospital never closes and continues to prepare to safely isolate and care for COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, the Birmingham City Schools (BCS) announced Saturday that it will close for students and employees effective immediately while Alabama Power Company said it has taken proactive steps in response to the threat of coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Alabama Power

Alabama Power customers and employees should follow the guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about:

Coronavirus

Steps to Prevent Illness

Symptoms

The Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday recommended that public gatherings with more than 500 people to be postponed or cancelled until further notice.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health have published guidance on the virus. Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.alabamapublichealth.org for more information.



