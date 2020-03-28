CAP to continue downtown Birmingham patrol with COVID-19 shelter in place

By Alabama Newscenter Staff

City Action Partnership (CAP) ambassadors will continue patrols of downtown Birmingham within the curfew imposed by the shelter in place ordinance approved by the City Council March 24. CAP is coordinating with Birmingham Police and will continue to operate a full schedule as long as staffing and ambassador safety allows. The organization works to proactively patrol the district and responds to reports and patrol requests from property owners.

“We know many downtown property and business owners are working remotely, and others have suspended security services for cost savings,” said CAP Operations Director Glen Robinson. “We want you to know CAP is still operating with full staffing and hours with the goal of deterring crimes of opportunity.”

In addition to its regular patrol, CAP is partnering with One Roof to coordinate education and sanitation services for people who are unsheltered and manning handwashing stations in areas where unsheltered citizens frequent.

CAP is also coordinating with Block by Block, a national provider of clean and safe surfaces in business districts across the country. Block by Block has been involved in COVID response in cities that have seen more outbreaks to date. Actions include disinfecting high-touch surfaces in the business district including door handles to businesses, bike-locking stations, bus stops, crosswalk buttons, trashcan tops and railings around sidewalk patio areas.

Motorist assistance and in-vehicle safety escort services are being suspended until further notice because of decreased demand and as a protection against the spread of COVID to CAP ambassadors.

To request extra patrols or report issues, call CAP at 205-251-0111.

