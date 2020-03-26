Drew: Safety Protective Measures for COVID-19

By Samuetta Hill Drew



As we continue as a country to deal with the world pandemic crisis of Coronavirus COVID – 19, there are some real safety measures we should continue to practice daily as individuals, as families and as a nation. Yes, it may be inconvenient, but these new normal safety suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) are about protecting lives and flattening the virus’s death rate curve versus convenience.

So, let’s peel back more layers and review some additional protection CDC safety measures for individuals to practice. This week’s article is a continuation of the safety recommendations outlined last week. Please use all of them collectively to help protect yourselves and your families. All safety recommendations last week, as well as this week, are from the CDC. It’s important to know the latest facts instead of rumors.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick is crucial. This virus is very contagious. Oftentimes you or even the other person may be unaware they are positive with the COVID – 19 virus because of no outwardly showing symptoms. Therefore, sheltering in place and social distancing are good safety measures to practice daily. Some individuals are layering additional protective measures for their households by adhering to no gathering with more than 10 people and being very restrictive of who enters their homes. These safety measures are especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting sick.

Staying home if you’re sick is another protective measure – except to get medical care. Contact your physician or 911 immediately if you have any of the Coronavirus COVID – 19 symptoms like fever, difficult breathing (severe cases), tiredness, or cough. Next week’s safety article will address this topic further.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. To disinfect use Lysol or Clorox Disinfectant Wipes or the most common EPA -registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface. One option is diluting your household bleach to make a bleach solution. To make the bleach solution mix 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of water or four teaspoons bleach per quart of water.

Follow the manufacturer’s instruction for application and proper ventilation. Check to make sure the product is not past its expiration date. Also never mix household bleach and ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronavirus when properly diluted states the CDC.

During these uncharted and often unsettling times, it is vitally important we all as a community and nation Keep an Eye on Safety.

