Emergency Help Information for COVID-19

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) have published guidance on the virus. Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.alabamapublichealth.org for more information.

Alabama Power

Contact customer service at www.alabamapower.com or call 1-800-245-2244 to discuss support options.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Updates are provided by visiting bcri.org

bhamnow.com

The modern, mobile guide to Birmingham supports local businesses. Visit http://www.bhamnow.com

Birmingham Public Library

BPL’s virtual library remains open 24/7 at http://www.cobpl.org Patrons can also download BPL’s mobile application. Visit http://www.bplonline.org/services/mobile.aspx

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

The city has established a webpage with updates and health links at www.birminghamal.gov/coronavirus.

For those whose jobs have been affected, visit bhamstrong.com/income

For those whose small businesses have been affected, visit bhamstrong.com/smallbusinessresources.

The city has established the keyword BHMCOVID to text to 888-777 to receive text messages with information concerning COVID-19.

Birmingham City Schools

For district updates, visit www.bhamcityschools.org/coronavirus.

Birmingham Water Works

For information on paying a bill online visit, https://www.bwwb.org/paymybill.

For leaks visit: http://bwwb.org/reportaproblem.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

For online services visit www.jccal.org.

Department of Health

Text: InfoJeffco to 888777

Courts

Jurors affected by the suspensions in the Birmingham Division are asked to contact court administration at 205-325-5063 or 205-325-5064. Birmingham Division grand jurors are asked to call the court clerk at 205-325-5355.

Jurors or grand jurors in the Bessemer Division are asked to contact the Bessemer deputy court clerk at 205-497-8510.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services

Anyone with questions can call 205-930-3350. Anyone who believes they have the virus, call 205-930-3265.

Miles College

Those with questions can send all inquiries to covid19info@miles.edu. For updates and additional information, visit www.miles.edu.

UAB

Visit www.uab.edu/coronavirus.

United Way

To volunteer or contribute visit www.uwca.org/covid19.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

