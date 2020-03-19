Emergency Help Information for COVID-19

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) have published guidance on the virus. Visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.alabamapublichealth.org for more information.
Alabama Power
Contact customer service at www.alabamapower.com or call 1-800-245-2244 to discuss support options.
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Updates are provided by visiting bcri.org
bhamnow.com
The modern, mobile guide to Birmingham supports local businesses. Visit http://www.bhamnow.com
Birmingham Public Library
BPL’s virtual library remains open 24/7 at http://www.cobpl.org Patrons can also download BPL’s mobile application. Visit http://www.bplonline.org/services/mobile.aspx
CITY OF BIRMINGHAM
The city has established a webpage with updates and health links at www.birminghamal.gov/coronavirus.
For those whose jobs have been affected, visit bhamstrong.com/income
For those whose small businesses have been affected, visit bhamstrong.com/smallbusinessresources.
The city has established the keyword BHMCOVID to text to 888-777 to receive text messages with information concerning COVID-19.
Birmingham City Schools
For district updates, visit www.bhamcityschools.org/coronavirus.
Birmingham Water Works
For information on paying a bill online visit, https://www.bwwb.org/paymybill.
For leaks visit: http://bwwb.org/reportaproblem.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
For online services visit www.jccal.org.
Department of Health
Text: InfoJeffco to 888777
Courts
Jurors affected by the suspensions in the Birmingham Division are asked to contact court administration at 205-325-5063 or 205-325-5064. Birmingham Division grand jurors are asked to call the court clerk at 205-325-5355.
Jurors or grand jurors in the Bessemer Division are asked to contact the Bessemer deputy court clerk at 205-497-8510.
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services
Anyone with questions can call 205-930-3350. Anyone who believes they have the virus, call 205-930-3265.
Miles College
Those with questions can send all inquiries to covid19info@miles.edu. For updates and additional information, visit www.miles.edu.
UAB
Visit www.uab.edu/coronavirus.
United Way
To volunteer or contribute visit www.uwca.org/covid19.