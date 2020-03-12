Events at the Birmingham Public Library This Month

By Chaise Sanders

bhamnow.com

Birmingham area is full of spectacular public libraries — each with a jam-packed calendar of exciting events. Keep reading for your guide to library events happening around the Magic City in March.

CENTRAL LIBRARY

The Yarn Club

Get your knitting needles out. No matter your level of expertise, this informal group meets to work on crochet and knitting projects. Bring your own supplies, enjoy some conversation and gain some skills.

Date: March 14, 1-2:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Steps to Starting Your Business

SCORE, a nonprofit that works with small businesses and the City’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity will host a seminar about starting your own business. Learn how to craft a vision statement, business plan, and determine the legal structure of your business.

Date: March 17, 12-1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Register by contacting Valencia Fisher at valencia.fisher@birminghamal.gov

GED Classes

Jeff State Community College will offer free GED classes to help prepare for your GED.

Dates: March 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 30

Admission: Free

AVONDALE REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY

Family Night: Fizz, Boom, Pop Super WOW Science Show!

Looking to keep the kids busy during your spring break staycation? Head over to Avondale Library, for a chemistry show full of fizz, booms, and pops.

Date: March 24, 6-7 p.m.

Admission: Free but register a day in advance

“The Nina Miglionico Story”

Stand Up, Speak Out – The Nina Miglionico Story is a film directed and produced by Birmingham attorney, Jenna M. Bedsole. To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the suffragist movement, Homewood screen this film featuring the story of one of Alabama’s first female lawyers. After the film, Bedsole will hold a Q & A.

Date: March 15, 3-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

LIBRARY IN THE FOREST IN VESTAVIA HILLS

Lego Wars

Have a kid obsessed with Legos? Are you obsessed with Legos? Well now is the time to show off those skills and you’ll maybe even win a prize.

Date: March 28, 11-11:45 a.m.

Admission: Free

Forgotten Alabama with Glenn Wills

Join the author as he dives into his third book, 200 Years of Forgotten Alabama. Travel through time with photographs taken throughout Alabama. Hang around after the presentation for a Q&A and book signing.

Date: March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Cane-Fu! Self-Defense for Seniors

Don’t let the cane fool you. Stacey Burkes will be teaching simple self-defense moves for senior citizens.

Date: March 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

SOUTHSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY

Mindful Yoga for Adults

It’s important to take some time for your well-being. Yoga is a great excuse to unplug and relax. Join Marie Blair in her free class on the third Thursday of every month.

Date: March 19, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Admission: Free

For more on the modern, mobile guide to Birmingham visit www.bhamnow.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

