Events at the Birmingham Public Library This Month

Birmingham area is full of spectacular public libraries — each with a jam-packed calendar of exciting events. Keep reading for your guide to library events happening around the Magic City in March.
CENTRAL LIBRARY
The Yarn Club
Get your knitting needles out. No matter your level of expertise, this informal group meets to work on crochet and knitting projects. Bring your own supplies, enjoy some conversation and gain some skills.
Date: March 14, 1-2:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Steps to Starting Your Business
SCORE, a nonprofit that works with small businesses and the City’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity will host a seminar about starting your own business. Learn how to craft a vision statement, business plan, and determine the legal structure of your business.
Date: March 17, 12-1 p.m.
Admission: Free
Register by contacting Valencia Fisher at valencia.fisher@birminghamal.gov
GED Classes
Jeff State Community College will offer free GED classes to help prepare for your GED.
Dates: March 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 30
Admission: Free
AVONDALE REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY
Family Night: Fizz, Boom, Pop Super WOW Science Show!
Looking to keep the kids busy during your spring break staycation? Head over to Avondale Library, for a chemistry show full of fizz, booms, and pops.
Date: March 24, 6-7 p.m.
Admission: Free but register a day in advance
“The Nina Miglionico Story”
Stand Up, Speak Out – The Nina Miglionico Story is a film directed and produced by Birmingham attorney, Jenna M. Bedsole. To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the suffragist movement, Homewood screen this film featuring the story of one of Alabama’s first female lawyers. After the film, Bedsole will hold a Q & A.
Date: March 15, 3-5 p.m.
Admission: Free
LIBRARY IN THE FOREST IN VESTAVIA HILLS
Lego Wars
Have a kid obsessed with Legos? Are you obsessed with Legos? Well now is the time to show off those skills and you’ll maybe even win a prize.
Date: March 28, 11-11:45 a.m.
Admission: Free
Forgotten Alabama with Glenn Wills
Join the author as he dives into his third book, 200 Years of Forgotten Alabama. Travel through time with photographs taken throughout Alabama. Hang around after the presentation for a Q&A and book signing.
Date: March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Cane-Fu! Self-Defense for Seniors
Don’t let the cane fool you. Stacey Burkes will be teaching simple self-defense moves for senior citizens.
Date: March 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
SOUTHSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY
Mindful Yoga for Adults
It’s important to take some time for your well-being. Yoga is a great excuse to unplug and relax. Join Marie Blair in her free class on the third Thursday of every month.
Date: March 19, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Admission: Free
