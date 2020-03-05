Five Birmingham Farmers Markets Opening This Spring

By Beth Cunningham

We all know March comes in like a lion, but we’re holding out hope that sunshine and warmer weather is on the horizon. Everyone knows that in Birmingham, springtime means Farmers Markets. Find the early spring lineup here.

It’s no secret that Birmingham residents love their farmers markets. For good reason—the best market in Alabama is right here in town.

Late spring and summer are peak season for the markets, but if you’re ready for your fresh produce fix now, check out this list of farmers markets that are open in early spring.

The Market at Pepper Place

The Market at Pepper Place has been hosting its winter market during these cold and rainy months to make sure Birmingham stays supplied. Their outdoor market kicks off its 2020 season in April, and we can’t wait!

Opens Saturday, April 11 for the season

Every Saturday 7 a.m. -12 p.m.

2829 2nd Ave S Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Woodlawn Street Market

This urban street market in the heart of historic Woodlawn is hosted by REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Business Association. Shoppers can find art, jewelry, clothing, children’s books and toys, fresh produce, plus delicious food—all from local businesses that they may not have seen before. Since 2014, more than 350 local entrepreneurs have used this business-proving opportunity to start small, test strategies, and perfect their models in response to real customer feedback.

Saturday, April 4

10 a.m. -4 p.m.

1 55th Pl S, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Trussville Fresh Farmers Market

This Trussville treasure is open on Saturday mornings starting in April, and add Tuesday afternoons to their lineup starting in May.

Opens Saturday, April 19 for the season

Saturdays 8 a.m. -12 p.m.

90 Parkway Drive Trussville, Alabama 35173

Alabama Farmers Market

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Farmers Market is one of 10 oldest farmer-owned and operated farmers markets in the U.S.

Open 365 days a year

Hours vary between seasons. In the off-season, you can generally shop from 6 a.m. -5 p.m. every day.

344 Finley Ave West Birmingham, AL 35204

Birmingham Central Market

The Birmingham Central Market is a recent effort to combat the city’s food desert challenges. Located in the Intermodal Facility, it’ll be on the daily path of thousands of folks who commute to and from different parts of the city for work.

Open Monday-Friday

12:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m.

1600 Morris Ave. Birmingham, AL 35203

Markets Galore

Of course, there are a TON of markets opening in May + June. Want to start marking your calendar early? We’ve got you covered.

