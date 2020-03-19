Jeffco Dept. of Health on COVID-19: What to know

Jefferson County Department of Health
- What can I do to protect myself and my family?
- Make sure that everyone in your family age 6 months and older who can take a flu shot does so soon. While this does not protect directly against COVID-19, it does protect against the flu and help to protect from catching two viruses at the same time
- Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol based gel multiple times throughout the day
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Stay at home if you have a fever
- Stockpile supplies
- Clean and disinfect
- Know your office emergency plan
- Learn home care
- Call your doctor if symptoms get worse
- Stay informed
- Business and Employer Guidance for Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Actively encourage sick employees to stay home
- Seek immediate medical care if symptoms become severe, such as high fever or difficulty breathing
- Encourage employees to use “respiratory etiquette” and hand hygiene through education and provision of supplies
- Perform routine cleaning of all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs
- Begin to develop strategies for work from home, tele-commuting, and other means of work
- that allow for social distancing
- All employers need to consider how best to decrease the spread of acute respiratory illness
- and lower the impact of COVID-19 in their workplace in the event of an outbreak
- Post-Secondary Schools and State Department of Education
- Stay at home when sick
- Seek immediate medical care if symptoms become severe, such as high fever or difficulty breathing
- Encourage students to use “respiratory etiquette” through education and provision of supplies
- Establish plans for continuation of learning in the event that schools have to close
Source: Jefferson County Department of Health.