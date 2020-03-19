Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Jeffco Dept. of Health on COVID-19: What to know

Jefferson County Department of Health

  1. What can I do to protect myself and my family?
  • Make sure that everyone in your family age 6 months and older who can take a flu shot does so soon. While this does not protect directly against COVID-19, it does protect against the flu and help to protect from catching two viruses at the same time
  • Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol based gel multiple times throughout the day
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes
  • Stay at home if you have a fever
  • Stockpile supplies
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Know your office emergency plan
  • Learn home care
  • Call your doctor if symptoms get worse
  • Stay informed
  1. Business and Employer Guidance for Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Actively encourage sick employees to stay home
  • Seek immediate medical care if symptoms become severe, such as high fever or difficulty breathing
  • Encourage employees to use “respiratory etiquette” and hand hygiene through education and provision of supplies
  • Perform routine cleaning of all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs
  • Begin to develop strategies for work from home, tele-commuting, and other means of work
  • that allow for social distancing
  • All employers need to consider how best to decrease the spread of acute respiratory illness
  • and lower the impact of COVID-19 in their workplace in the event of an outbreak
  1. Post-Secondary Schools and State Department of Education
  • Stay at home when sick
  • Seek immediate medical care if symptoms become severe, such as high fever or difficulty breathing
  • Encourage students to use “respiratory etiquette” through education and provision of supplies
  • Establish plans for continuation of learning in the event that schools have to close

Source: Jefferson County Department of Health.

