Mayor Randall Woodfin narrates video on city’s resiliency, urges support of Birmingham-area businesses

By Alabama Newscenter Staff

A new video narrated by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hearkens back to the city’s founding and recalls its periods of resiliency as a way of encouraging the city and area businesses through the current COVID-19 crisis.

“The real magic of the Magic City is us,” Woodfin said. “Together, even when we are apart, we are Birmingham. We are magic.”

In addition to cityscapes and aerial looks at the Magic City, the video shows scenes from local businesses such as Hot and Hot Fish Club, Johnny’s Restaurant, The Essential, Seasick Records, Trim Tab Brewery and more.

The video was produced by Telegraph Creative. Watch it below.

