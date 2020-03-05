People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu



CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH!!

TODAY

SOFT TALK, ANGRY LOVERS, ZIIRI and PEARCE at the Nick Rocks.

LUCERO and JADE JACKSON at Saturn.

COMEDIAN LEE HARDIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

GIGGLIN AND GROOVIN hosted by Y’ANNA CRAWLEY at Perfect Note.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE at Perfect Note.

FRIDAY

ART AFTER 5: LADIES NIGHT IN SHONDALAND, 5-9 p.m… FREE

ACOUSTIC ASSEMBLY at The Nick.

COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

VOCALIST DANI TRIBUTE TO ERYKAH BADU NEO SOUL NIGHT at Perfect Note.

FRANK FOSTER at Iron City.

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9-10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.- midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

GOOD JAZZ at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOUR 80 EAST at the Perfect Note.

JOE MANDE and KATIE HUGHES at Saturn.

ACID CAROUSEL, ALEX WILKERSON and SUBURBAN LOVE JUNKIES at The Nick.

JELLY ROLL at Iron City.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY with SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at Perfect Note.

COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS at StarDome Comedy Club.

NORDISTA FREEZE, BICYCLE Day and JUCO at the Nick.

VOID TRANSMISSION GOTH NIGHT DANCE PARY featuring VISION VIDEO

BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MOSTERS and THE VEGABONDS at Iron City.

MONDAY

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

SHITKID, PROBABLY THE TORNADE and BLACK HOLE KIDS at the Nick.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY

JOE JACK TALCUM (OF THE DEAD MILKMEN), COOLZEY, HA< BAGBY, Mel and CROZBY at the Nick Rocks.

LEYA, MINERALS, LAUGHINGTHRUSH and LOVEISLIGHT at Saturn.

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

THIS ALABAMA LIFE at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY

ANDREW DUHON, MCKENNA BRAY & ZACK PIETRINI, JOSHUA COOK & THE KEY OF NOW at The Nick.

COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

DUETS TRIBUTE – ABRAHAM THE VOICE & DEIDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

HEART BONES, TERROR PIGEON and BLAKE BROCK at Saturn.

JACKSON CAPPS BAND at Iron City.

CELEBRATING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

RASHADA LEROY, LRY MEDIA GROUP AND THE WORLD GAMES 2021- African American and woman-owned LRY Media Group, an event planning company, will produce the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games 2021 and World Games Plaza which will run July 15 through July 25, 2021. Rashada LeRoy, LRY Media Group owner was select to produce the ceremonies, which will feature music, food and other activities at Railroad Park during the 11 days. Other venues to be used for the 2021 World Games are Legion Field, Sloss Furnaces, CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena, Boutwell Auditorium, Avondale Park, BJCC, Bartow Arena, BBVA Stadium, Barber Motorsports Park and Museum, Oak Mountain State Park, Bessie Estelle Park and Birmingham-Southern College among others. Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games 2021 and his team chose LRY Media Group to produce the most visible events during this international competition.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD

JAZZ at Jazzi’s on Third.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

CENTRAL ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL CAREER FAIR – The 2020 Central Alabama High School Career Fair is hosted by the Alabama College and Career Access Program (ACCAP) April 9 at the BJCC South Meeting Room, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Be sure to register your company for Central Alabama’s Job Fair for High School Seniors by clicking on the link below. Contact Ezra E. Shine, ACCAP at (205) 266-1740 for more Corporate Registration information.

FOX 6 KIDS & JOBS – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) and FOX6 launch the 2020 Kids & Jobs Program. Kids & Jobs is designed to help cultivate the professional development necessary for youth and young adults to become an integral part of the workforce.

EXPOSURE (14 & 15-Year-Old) PROGRAM – Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. The EXPOSURE COMPONENT of the Kids & Jobs Program gives deserving Birmingham youth, who might otherwise not be given the chance, an opportunity to experience the workplace for the first time.

SUMMER EXPLORER PROGRAM – The SUMMER EXPLORER PROGRAM Provides high school students 16 years of age and older with an introduction to the workforce and a chance to explore one of the various professions offered.

SUMMER EXECUTIVE INTERNSHIP – The EXECUTIVE PROGRAM provides college students up to the age of 24 with a unique opportunity to establish a foundation for their career path.

This year SEI students can apply for the Literacy Leaders Program.

(SEI Students majoring in Education or related field)

+Serve as Tutors for Rising 2nd and 3rd graders at area libraries

+Tutors will be trained to be highly-effective reading coaches

+Students will gain valuable work skills and satisfaction changing the lives of children. Applications https://www.bhamyouthfirst.org / and www.wbrc.com.

Applicants must live in the city of Birmingham to participate in the Kids & Jobs Program. For more information about the Kids & Jobs Program, contact DYS at (205) 320-0879.

**MILES COLLEGE NEW ACADEMIC PROGRAMS AND SCHOLARSHIPS – Miles College is aligning its academic programs to meet workforce demands and reduce the financial barriers to completion with the launch of its newest academic programs pending the approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and scholarship opportunities starting Fall 2020. The pending academic programs include the College’s first online Bachelor of Science program in Business Administration, a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, and a minor in Game Design offered through the Computer and Information Science degree program. In addition to the new academic programs, Miles College recently restructured a variety of scholarships that will assist prospective students in financing their education. Most notably, high school and community college graduates with a 2.75-grade point average are awarded a $2,500 scholarship renewable for three years. There is no ACT/SAT requirement to receive this scholarship, and all students who gain admission to the College and meet the minimum qualifications will be awarded. The application process for Fall 2020 is currently open, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis at www.miles.edu. For more information on scholarships, please call the Office of Admissions at 205-929-1656.

NEW A.G. GASTON BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OPENS – A community open house is set for March 21st. The Howlett Clubhouse will offer several new features not currently present in the Balton Clubhouse – a dedicated Teen Center, a Café with a connected teaching kitchen and a permanent Performance Space. The first floor of the new clubhouse will be dedicated to the developmental needs of youths ages 6-12, while the second floor will serve teens ages 13-18.

FOR LOVERS OF ART

IN BIRMINGHAM…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

FRIDAY – ART AFTER 5: LADIES HIGHT SHONDALAND – Bring your besties to Ladies Night in Shondaland, inspired by the unstoppable show runner Shonda Rhimes! Whether you’re an Olivia, Annalise, Meredith or even McDreamy, head to the BMA for a night of popcorn and wine to celebrate some badass women in our collection. DJ Dolly will be on the ones and twos with an all-girl playlist, while visitors enjoy our ‘Boss Lady’ signature cocktail and create DIY bath bombs for use after their own real life drama.

SATURDAY…ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL: CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

All Things Bright and Beautiful Opens on Saturday and brings together works primarily from the Museum’s permanent collection that look at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black sitters with pride, dignity, and joy, representation historically only afforded to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look towards power in other creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture–including museum spaces–to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted, and telling one’s own history.

SUNDAY…DROP-IN TOUR: MORE THAN A PRETTY PITCHER, 102 p.m. FREE.

Join Docent Ellen Johnston for a FREE tour of the Wedgwood gallery this weekend!

SUNDAY…SLOW ART SUNDAY – Slow down for Slow Art Sunday, 2-3 p.m. FREE. Master Docent Caroline Wingate will lead a discussion on “The Farmers” by Joan Bankemper in the English gallery.

IN TUSCALOOSA…

AT PAUL D. JONES MUSEUM…

IT’S LIKE THAT: Selections from the Collection of Rebecca and Jack Drake, March 6 – April 24 at the Paul R. Jones Museum in Tuscaloosa. The reception is Friday, April 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

IN YORK, ALABAMA… by way of Birmingham….

AT ALTMAN RIDDICK GALLERY…

TONY BINGHAM’S EXHIBITION OPENS IN YORK – Tony Bingham exhibition MEMORIAL MEDITATIONS will open at Altman Riddick Gallery, 630 Avenue A Street in York, Alabama 36925. The exhibition will close on Friday, May 22, 2020.

AT UAB…

UAB ARTIST ALLYSON COMSTOCK – “Antarctica: A Disappearing Continent” by artist Comstock is exhibited until March 21 at UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, 1221 10th Ave. South.

UAB 44TH ANNUAL STUDENT JURIED EXHIBITION – Works by students, chosen by artist and guest juror Allyson Comstock, will be featured in the Annual Juried Student Exhibition at UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, 1221 10th Ave. South at the University of Alabama at Birmingham through March 14. There will be more than 35 works created by 32 UAB art students. The Juried Student Exhibition is an experiential learning opportunity for the students of the UAB Department of Art and Art History. The show is open to all students currently enrolled in art and art history courses. Featured in the exhibition are works by students Erika Aho, Kathryn Aler, Kaitlyn Avery, Anna Ayres, Kristina Balciunaite, Cicely Brown, Emily Cox-Oldham, Xie Craig, Emmy Faison, Evan Franklin, DeJuan Gilchrist, Kendall Greene, Mikayla Hammock, Salma Hernandez, Marlon Jones, Jessyca King, Ein Laurance, Cole Martin, Mariam Massoud, Maha Mekdad, Harper Nichols, Kole Nichols, Faith Potter, Rosalia Reyes, Levi Sanford, Hannah Slatsky, Maria Smith, Molly Thomas, Savannah Turner, Brian Wang, Sydney Williams and Cristen Youngblood. AEIVA is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays and holidays. For more information, visit uab.edu/uabarts.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS

NEXT THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE – Day hike is at High Ore Line Trail in Birmingham and Midfield, Alabama – DETAILS: The hike is rated easy and 3 miles long with very little change in elevation. Birmingham’s three-mile High Ore Line Trail is now complete and open to the public. Start th hike on the High Ore Line Trail at Red Mountain Park’s new entrance and parking lot on Venice Road and hike along an old railroad line to the Jefferson County Western Health Center in Midfield. The trail is mostly flat and off road and provides an accessible place to walk or bike in Greater Birmingham’s outdoors. As greenspaces around Birmingham help the Magic City make a resurgence, the High Ore Line Trail is a project that makes sure the western neighborhoods of Birmingham get their own piece of the puzzle. Bring water to drink and comfortable footwear suitable for walking three miles. Meet 9:15 a.m. at the new Jones Valley parking lot for Red Mountain Park, 2109 Venice Road, Birmingham, Alabama. Depart from there at 9:30 a.m. Information and Trip Leader: Francis Rushton, 205-290-5557.

NEXT SATURDAY DAY HIKE – Dayhike is at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park – DETAILS: Watch a short film and view the exhibits before the hike which is rated easy. Hike distance is 5.8 miles. Admission to the park is free. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age eight and over welcome. Optional restaurant dinner after the hike. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. For more info: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL…If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT SATURN…

UGLY BABY LIVE, Saturday, at Saturn.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY… COMEDIAN LEE HARDIN…Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Lee Hardin has been touring the country relentlessly, performing in comedy clubs, churches, corporate events, and once on a farm for prisoners. His work on the road paid off in 2019, with the release of his Drybar Comedy special , “Not Quite A Grown-Up”, which is available to watch for free on the Drybar Comedy app. His quirky and clever approach to comedy, and his stories about Taco Bell, and being an only child with bunk beds, have led him to share the comedy stage with acts like Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton, & Nate Bargatze. Lee has also been able to perform as a warm up act for The Mike Huckabee Show. In 2019 Lee was a Top 10 Finalist for Jeanne Robertson’s “Comedy With Class” competition.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY… COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS…Jess Hilarious is known for a comedian in Baltimore. She has been recognized by some members of the VH1 family for voice imitations. What we really wanna know is, what started her fame? Where does she get it? Is this really what she wanna be known as? But all comedians have their secrets. Does she have one?

NEXT WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN… John Paul Morgan known as the “Ragin Cajun” was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. The cultural, political and economic diversity of that city laid the groundwork for his development as a standup comedian. John has headlined comedy clubs all over the world. John’s confident demeanor and honest approach to life is refreshingly original. John dares to talk boldly about real issues. Whether he is speaking about children or relationships, his comedy comes from the heart. So whether it’s a specialized group or a night at the comedy club, this Ragin’ Cajun is as sweet as a honey glazed ham and as hot as a Tabasco chili pepper.

COMING SOON!!!

MARCH 14 – UNCF MAYOR’S MASKED BALL at Sheraton Birmingham Hotel.

APRIL 10 – THE ZOMBIES at Iron City.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes. com andgwenderu@yahoo.com.

