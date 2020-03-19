Support Local Birmingham Businesses Now. Here’s how.

By Cindy Martin

Are you a local business owner or marketing manager? We’d like for you to fill out this quick, easy form (It’s FREE, we promise.) to be included in Bham Now’s local business guides. We want to share your information on online orders, virtual classes, curbside pickup, etc—which we could all use right now.

What is it?

Bham Now is offering FREE local business listings that include information on:

How to order online (or via phone)

Virtual classes

Curbside pickup

Special offers

This information will be used to create important local guides that Bham Now will publish for the greater Birmingham area. Here’s our latest example.

Why are we doing this?

The goal is to help our community in these uncertain times and support Birmingham businesses at the same time.

We believe local businesses and non-profits are what make Birmingham so special. From Highlands Bar and Grill to Freedom Soaps to Ignite Cycle, local businesses reflect the true personality of what makes Birmingham, Birmingham.

We know that you have needs for meals, groceries, workout classes, medication, gifts, auto service and more while you’re living and working from your home and we want to help.

Stay Strong, Birmingham

Thank you for sharing this message with your friends and other business associates. Reminder: there is NO charge for having this important information published on Bham Now.

We appreciate you and the Birmingham area for being part of Bham Now. We want to make Birmingham people and businesses as strong and healthy as possible.

Local Birmingham restaurants offering curbside pick-up—let us know more!

For more on the modern. mobile guide to Birmingham ,visit www.bhamnow.com

