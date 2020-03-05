The Big Winners from Jefferson County’s Primary Elections

The Birmingham Times
Birmingham attorney Ruby Davis made her first run for elected office successful in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“I’m just very humbled and grateful for the support that I received, kind of overwhelming support,” said Davis, after getting 35,315 votes or 55 percent in the race for District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.7, according to unofficial election results.
Davis now will face Bentley H. Patrick, the Republican, who is running for re-election in the November 3 general election.
In Tuesday’s primary, Davis finished ahead of Terrika Shaw, 17,051 votes, or 26.56 percent and Angeline J. Sperling, 11,822 or 18.42 percent.
“It’s not over, my journey has really just begun,” said Davis.
The key to victory on Tuesday was “being out on the ground, meeting people in the community and making as much contact as possible with the people,” Davis said.
“Being that this is small claims court and civil court, I really emphasized at every opportunity that the judge who makes decisions for this particular seat, there is no jury . . . I emphasized that I am Birmingham. I was born and raised and educated here so I can relate to the people of Jefferson County.”
This is a court that “makes decisions on evictions and garnishments and things like that, the judge holds all the power… so I really think that made me more relatable to the people because I am from here and I speak the language of Birminghamians,” she said.
In other local races of note in the Democratic primary, incumbent Jefferson County Treasurer Mike Miles, first elected in 2013, finished third, after receiving 24,869, or 28.74 percent. Eyrika Parker received, 35,991 votes or 41.60 percent and Roderick “Rod” Scott 25,660 or 29.66 percent. The two will meet in a March 31 runoff.
In the Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 3 race Kechia Davis received 40,927 votes, or 61.41 percent; Everett W. Wess, 14,103 or 21.16 percent and Sandy E. Lee, 11,619 or 17.43 percent.
In District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place 1, race, Martha R. Cook received 44,944 votes or 69.10 percent to Gerri Robinson’s 20,097, or 30.90 percent.
In Jefferson County Tax Collector race, J.T. Smallwood, who assumed office in 2002, received 48,723 votes or 55.28 percent to Charles E. Alexander’s 39,410 votes or 44.72 percent.
ELECTION RESULTS
Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, (Jefferson) Place 3, Democratic
Candidate % Votes
Kechia Davis 61.41% 40,927
Everett W. Wess 21.16% 14,103
Sandy E. Lee 17.43% 11,619
Total votes 66,649
District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.1, Democratic
Candidate % Votes
Martha R. Cook 69.10% 44,944
Gerri Robinson 30.90% 20,097
Total votes 65,041
District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.7, Democratic
Candidate % Votes
Ruby Yvette Davis 55.02% 35,315
Terrika Shaw 26.56% 17,051
Angeline J. Sperling 18.42% 11,822
Total votes 64,188
Jefferson County Treasurer Countywide, Democratic
Candidate % Votes
*-Eyrika Parker 41.60% 35,991
*-Roderick “Rod” Scott 29.66% 25,660
Mike Miles 28.74% 24,869
Total votes 86,520
*-March 31 runoff election
Jefferson County Tax Collector Countywide, Democratic
Candidate % Votes
JT Smallwood 55.28% 48,723
Charles E. Alexander 44.72% 39,410
Total votes 88,133
Source: birminghamwatch.org