The Big Winners from Jefferson County’s Primary Elections

Birmingham attorney Ruby Davis made her first run for elected office successful in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

“I’m just very humbled and grateful for the support that I received, kind of overwhelming support,” said Davis, after getting 35,315 votes or 55 percent in the race for District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.7, according to unofficial election results.

Davis now will face Bentley H. Patrick, the Republican, who is running for re-election in the November 3 general election.

In Tuesday’s primary, Davis finished ahead of Terrika Shaw, 17,051 votes, or 26.56 percent and Angeline J. Sperling, 11,822 or 18.42 percent.

“It’s not over, my journey has really just begun,” said Davis.

The key to victory on Tuesday was “being out on the ground, meeting people in the community and making as much contact as possible with the people,” Davis said.

“Being that this is small claims court and civil court, I really emphasized at every opportunity that the judge who makes decisions for this particular seat, there is no jury . . . I emphasized that I am Birmingham. I was born and raised and educated here so I can relate to the people of Jefferson County.”

This is a court that “makes decisions on evictions and garnishments and things like that, the judge holds all the power… so I really think that made me more relatable to the people because I am from here and I speak the language of Birminghamians,” she said.

In other local races of note in the Democratic primary, incumbent Jefferson County Treasurer Mike Miles, first elected in 2013, finished third, after receiving 24,869, or 28.74 percent. Eyrika Parker received, 35,991 votes or 41.60 percent and Roderick “Rod” Scott 25,660 or 29.66 percent. The two will meet in a March 31 runoff.

In the Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 3 race Kechia Davis received 40,927 votes, or 61.41 percent; Everett W. Wess, 14,103 or 21.16 percent and Sandy E. Lee, 11,619 or 17.43 percent.

In District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place 1, race, Martha R. Cook received 44,944 votes or 69.10 percent to Gerri Robinson’s 20,097, or 30.90 percent.

In Jefferson County Tax Collector race, J.T. Smallwood, who assumed office in 2002, received 48,723 votes or 55.28 percent to Charles E. Alexander’s 39,410 votes or 44.72 percent.

ELECTION RESULTS

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, (Jefferson) Place 3, Democratic

Candidate % Votes

Kechia Davis 61.41% 40,927

Everett W. Wess 21.16% 14,103

Sandy E. Lee 17.43% 11,619

Total votes 66,649

District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.1, Democratic

Candidate % Votes

Martha R. Cook 69.10% 44,944

Gerri Robinson 30.90% 20,097

Total votes 65,041

District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No.7, Democratic

Candidate % Votes

Ruby Yvette Davis 55.02% 35,315

Terrika Shaw 26.56% 17,051

Angeline J. Sperling 18.42% 11,822

Total votes 64,188

Jefferson County Treasurer Countywide, Democratic

Candidate % Votes

*-Eyrika Parker 41.60% 35,991

*-Roderick “Rod” Scott 29.66% 25,660

Mike Miles 28.74% 24,869

Total votes 86,520

*-March 31 runoff election

Jefferson County Tax Collector Countywide, Democratic

Candidate % Votes

JT Smallwood 55.28% 48,723

Charles E. Alexander 44.72% 39,410

Total votes 88,133

Source: birminghamwatch.org

