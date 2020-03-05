Word on the Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

With the start of Women’s History Month, we asked Birmingham-area residents, name a woman – other than your mother – who you look up to or admire?

Moriah Stice: “I really admire both of my grandmothers because they faced a lot of adversity. I really admire my dad’s mom, Ruth, though because from a young age, she had a job to help support her family and so to see the level of privilege that I’ve had because of how much she gave up and sacrificed is really cool.”

Susee Flanders: “I really admire my aunt Sophia because she came to this country from Mexico with nothing and she started an amazing job and supported her entire family . . . I admire her for her bravery and courage to leave her home and explore the unknown and make a life for herself in this country. She is one of the strongest people that I know.”

LaToya Branch: “A woman by the name of Kimberly McKenzie, she is my mentor. She is very outgoing, she is the assistant dean at Lawson State Community College and she is very knowledgeable about many things. She is a smart and accomplished woman . . . she is like my family and has been there for me for a lot.”

Sydnee King: “My older sister Latrice. She started her own business while working for someone else so she didn’t let that stop her from branching out and being an entrepreneur. She does business grants and I just really admire the fact that she had the courage to take that leap of faith . . . and I can’t wait to see how it continues to grow.”

