Drew: How to Stay Safe by Properly Washing Hands

By Samuetta Hill Drew



In the midst of this COVID – 19 pandemic, it remains crucial that everyone continues to routinely practice good safety measures such as washing your hands often. This becomes even more important as some states and/or municipalities consider lifting some of the shelter in place orders and reopening various businesses within the next few weeks. Therefore, understanding how to properly wash your hands remains essential to one’s health and well-being.

This week’s article begins a “how to” series on the right way to wash hands, remove disposable gloves, use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available and wear a face mask. The information provided is based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and recommendations.

The CDC states that handwashing is the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. It keeps individuals healthy and prevents the spread of respiratory and diarrheal infections from one person to the next. Germs spread from other people or surfaces when you touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, prepare or eat food and drinks with unwashed hands, touch a contaminated surface or objects or blow your nose, cough, or sneeze into hands and then touch other people’s hands or common objects.

WHEN TO WASH HANDS



You can help yourself and your loved ones stay healthy by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs:

Before, during, and after preparing food

Before eating food

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching garbage

ALSO, DURING THE COVID – 19 PANDEMIC:



After being in a public place and touched an item or surface that may be frequently touched by other people, such as door handles, tables, gas pumps, shopping carts, or electronic registry/screens, etc.

FIVE STEPS TO WASHING YOUR HANDS PROPERLY:

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sing or hum “Happy Birthday or Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” from beginning to the end twice.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Washing hands often is a vital safety component to Keeping an Eye on Safety in the prevention of spreading the Coronavirus COVID – 19.

