More than 200 in Birmingham (Ala.) Sign Historic Ad in Support of Front Line Workers. See The Names.

More than 200 in Birmingham (Ala.) Sign Historic Ad in Support of...

Here’s the ad. See complete list of names under the ad.

We, the undersigned citizens of the Birmingham metro area, would like to thank all of those on the front lines for their hard work and dedication during this health crisis.

Jesse J. Lewis Sr.

Richard Arrington

Beth K. Stewart

Cahaba River Society

Elias and Gaynell Hendricks

Senator and Mrs. Doug Jones

Lisa McNair

Keith Cromwell

Rep. Terri Sewell

J.W. Carpenter

Mayor Randall Woodfin

Bobbie Knight

Rev. Thomas Wilder

Rick Heartsill

Isabel Rubio

Matt Murphy

Marilyn Mosley

Rick and Susan Swagler

Rev. Patrick Sellers

Bernard Kincaid

Odessa Woolfolk

Mark E. Wilson, M.D.

Mark Crosswhite

George Bowman

Judge Houston Brown

Atty. Lanier Brown

Judge U.W. Clemon

Frank Dukes

Donna D. Dukes

Rev. John Lovelace Cantelow III

David Carrington

Judge Tamara Harris Johnson

DA Danny Carr

Regina Carr

John and Judge Nyya Hudson

T.A. “Theo” Lawson II, and Yolanda Lawson

Dr. Horace and Barbara Huntley

Atty. Johnathan Austin

Ed Fields

Atty. Paul DeMarco

Tony and Teresa Petelos

Pastor Steve and Deidra Green

Chris and Allison Nanni

Richard Friedman

Herschell and Majella Hamilton

Gail and Jeffrey Bayer

Graham Boettcher

Atty. Tommy Spina

Steve Serra

Sen. Rodger and Judge Carole Smitherman

Councilor Crystal Smitherman

Mary E. Smitherman, RN

Bishop Jim Lowe

Pastor Mike McClure Jr.

James H. White III

Kelly Road Builders

Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline

Gerald and Staci Brooks

Mitchell Cohen, M.D. and Morissa Ladinsky, M.D.

Houston Smith

Commissioner James “Jimmie” Stephens

Atty. Eric Guster

Commissioner Sheila Tyson

Marcus Lundy

Jim and Darcy Terry

Robin DeMonia

Sandra Little Brown

James E. Lewis Jr.

Jessica L. Lewis

Atty. Alexander Shunnarah

Lorena Shunnarah

Alexandra Shunnarah

Natalia Shunnarah

Olivia Shunnarah

The Sesser-Dorne Family

Atty. Lee Wendell Loder

Rev. Arthur Price

Rev. Michael W. Wesley Sr.

Barnett and Tanya Wright

Kaye Jackson

Jim Carns

Rev. Robert Sellers

Danny Cohn

Judge Martha Cook

Ronne and Donald Hess

Jamie Bell, M.D.

Atty. DG Pantazis

Atty. Libby Pantazis

Councilor Steven W. Hoyt

Rev. Tim Woods

Katherine Pearson

Judge Katrina Ross

Atty. John D. Saxon

Jasmine Hollingsworth, RN

Rev. Charles Winston

Rev. E.O. Jackson Sr.

Rev. Ken J. and Leslie Gordon

House of Light Church

Commitments with Ken and Leslie

UPS Store (Hueytown)

Strive Counseling

DW Scott Law LLC

Etheridge Sr. Car Wash and Detail Center

Lewis Life & Financial Group

Donald Harris

Jeff Drew

Sherrel Wheeler Stewart

Commissioner Steve Ammons

Atty. Charlie D. Waldrep

Jonathan Porter

Commissioner T. Joe Knight

Jason Eppenger

Faith Foster

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn

Erica D. Wright

Scott Douglas

Tom Scarritt

Pastor Tommie L. Lewis

Atty. G. Courtney French

Commissioner Lashunda Scales

Councilor William Parker

Frank Adams Jr.

Bob Blalock

April Odom

Atty. Byron Perkins

Myla Calhoun

Catrena Norris Carter

Charles Long

Bishop Calvin Woods

Christopher Woods

Councilor Clinton P. Woods

Clinton Woods Jr.

David Silverstein

Atty. Gayle Gear

Jack Williams

Jackie Anderson-Smith

Gary Richardson

Atty. Mark Parnell

Perkins Law Firm LLC

Jay Roberson

Jarvis Patton

Orville Ifill

Michael Tomberlin

Roderick Royal

Atty. Rob Riley

Walter Jackson

Linda Verin

Rhonda Chambers

J.S. “Chris” Christie, Jr.

Chervis Isom

Dianne Mooney

Liz Slive

Councilor Wardine T. Alexander

Patricia Bevill Warren

Christopher Mosley

Joel and Heidi DiLorenzo

Drs. Jarralynne and Robert Agee

Keila Lawrence

Judge Jim Hughey III

Atty. Ed Still

Joel and Bunny Rotenstreich

Michael and Carole Pizitz

Jim Sokol

Atty. Michael Choy

Councilor Valerie Abbott

Jeffery McDaniels

Cheryl Kidd

Neil S. Wright

Samuel P. Martin

Jennifer Bogan Holloway

Cleveland and Janice Faddis

Angela Weinberg

Shelia Smoot

Denise DeeDee RN

Councilor Hunter Williams

Dalana V. Mitchell, RN BSN

Rev. Mike Moore

Bridgette W Pritchett, RN

Iva B. Williams, III

Iva B. Williams, Jr.

Frank Matthews

Birmingham Islamic Society

Richard Dickerson

Rhonda Jewel, RN

Jacqueline Nation

Carlos Scroggins

Cornelius Jackson

Atty. Ronnie Rice

Nadav Raviv

Councilor John R. Hilliard

Kre Johnson, M.D.

Arnold Toliver

Samuel Thomas

Pamela Steele

Kelly Hardy

Monica Rios

Mack Gardner

Randy Roberson

Michael Sznajderman

Michael Lee

Serena Johnson

Joseph Lucas

