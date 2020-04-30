More than 200 in Birmingham (Ala.) Sign Historic Ad in Support of Front Line Workers. See The Names.

Here’s the ad. See complete list of names under the ad.
We, the undersigned citizens of the Birmingham metro area, would like to thank all of those on the front lines for their hard work and dedication during this health crisis.
Jesse J. Lewis Sr.
Richard Arrington
Beth K. Stewart
Cahaba River Society
Elias and Gaynell Hendricks
Senator and Mrs. Doug Jones
Lisa McNair
Keith Cromwell
Rep. Terri Sewell
J.W. Carpenter
Mayor Randall Woodfin
Bobbie Knight
Rev. Thomas Wilder
Rick Heartsill
Isabel Rubio
Matt Murphy
Marilyn Mosley
Rick and Susan Swagler
Rev. Patrick Sellers
Bernard Kincaid
Odessa Woolfolk
Mark E. Wilson, M.D.
Mark Crosswhite
George Bowman
Judge Houston Brown
Atty. Lanier Brown
Judge U.W. Clemon
Frank Dukes
Donna D. Dukes
Rev. John Lovelace Cantelow III
David Carrington
Judge Tamara Harris Johnson
DA Danny Carr
Regina Carr
John and Judge Nyya Hudson
T.A. “Theo” Lawson II, and Yolanda Lawson
Dr. Horace and Barbara Huntley
Atty. Johnathan Austin
Ed Fields
Atty. Paul DeMarco
Tony and Teresa Petelos
Pastor Steve and Deidra Green
Chris and Allison Nanni
Richard Friedman
Herschell and Majella Hamilton
Gail and Jeffrey Bayer
Graham Boettcher
Atty. Tommy Spina
Steve Serra
Sen. Rodger and Judge Carole Smitherman
Councilor Crystal Smitherman
Mary E. Smitherman, RN
Bishop Jim Lowe
Pastor Mike McClure Jr.
James H. White III
Kelly Road Builders
Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline
Gerald and Staci Brooks
Mitchell Cohen, M.D. and Morissa Ladinsky, M.D.
Houston Smith
Commissioner James “Jimmie” Stephens
Atty. Eric Guster
Commissioner Sheila Tyson
Marcus Lundy
Jim and Darcy Terry
Robin DeMonia
Sandra Little Brown
James E. Lewis Jr.
Jessica L. Lewis
Atty. Alexander Shunnarah
Lorena Shunnarah
Alexandra Shunnarah
Natalia Shunnarah
Olivia Shunnarah
The Sesser-Dorne Family
Atty. Lee Wendell Loder
Rev. Arthur Price
Rev. Michael W. Wesley Sr.
Barnett and Tanya Wright
Kaye Jackson
Jim Carns
Rev. Robert Sellers
Danny Cohn
Judge Martha Cook
Ronne and Donald Hess
Jamie Bell, M.D.
Kre Johnson, M.D.
Atty. DG Pantazis
Atty. Libby Pantazis
Councilor Steven W. Hoyt
Rev. Tim Woods
Katherine Pearson
Judge Katrina Ross
Atty. John D. Saxon
Jasmine Hollingsworth, RN
Rev. Charles Winston
Rev. E.O. Jackson Sr.
Rev. Ken J. and Leslie Gordon
House of Light Church
Commitments with Ken and Leslie
UPS Store (Hueytown)
Strive Counseling
DW Scott Law LLC
Etheridge Sr. Car Wash and Detail Center
Lewis Life & Financial Group
Donald Harris
Jeff Drew
Sherrel Wheeler Stewart
Commissioner Steve Ammons
Atty. Charlie D. Waldrep
Jonathan Porter
Commissioner T. Joe Knight
Jason Eppenger
Faith Foster
Councilor Darrell O’Quinn
Erica D. Wright
Scott Douglas
Tom Scarritt
Pastor Tommie L. Lewis
Atty. G. Courtney French
Commissioner Lashunda Scales
Councilor William Parker
Frank Adams Jr.
Bob Blalock
April Odom
Atty. Byron Perkins
Myla Calhoun
Catrena Norris Carter
Charles Long
Bishop Calvin Woods
Christopher Woods
Councilor Clinton P. Woods
Clinton Woods Jr.
David Silverstein
Atty. Gayle Gear
Jack Williams
Jackie Anderson-Smith
Gary Richardson
Atty. Mark Parnell
Perkins Law Firm LLC
Jay Roberson
Jarvis Patton
Orville Ifill
Michael Tomberlin
Roderick Royal
Atty. Rob Riley
Walter Jackson
Linda Verin
Rhonda Chambers
J.S. “Chris” Christie, Jr.
Chervis Isom
Dianne Mooney
Liz Slive
Councilor Wardine T. Alexander
Patricia Bevill Warren
Christopher Mosley
Joel and Heidi DiLorenzo
Drs. Jarralynne and Robert Agee
Keila Lawrence
Judge Jim Hughey III
Atty. Ed Still
Joel and Bunny Rotenstreich
Michael and Carole Pizitz
Jim Sokol
Atty. Michael Choy
Councilor Valerie Abbott
Jeffery McDaniels
Cheryl Kidd
Neil S. Wright
Samuel P. Martin
Jennifer Bogan Holloway
Cleveland and Janice Faddis
Angela Weinberg
Shelia Smoot
Denise DeeDee RN
Councilor Hunter Williams
Dalana V. Mitchell, RN BSN
Rev. Mike Moore
Bridgette W Pritchett, RN
Iva B. Williams, III
Iva B. Williams, Jr.
Frank Matthews
Birmingham Islamic Society
Richard Dickerson
Rhonda Jewel, RN
Jacqueline Nation
Carlos Scroggins
Cornelius Jackson
Atty. Ronnie Rice
Nadav Raviv
Councilor John R. Hilliard
Arnold Toliver
Samuel Thomas
Pamela Steele
Kelly Hardy
Monica Rios
Mack Gardner
Randy Roberson
Michael Sznajderman
Michael Lee
Serena Johnson
Joseph Lucas