Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, What are you looking forward to when life returns to normal?

Khalagra Owens: “I can’t wait to just hang out with my friends. We hang out at my house or go out to eat or to the movies or to the gym together like once or twice a week. I really miss being with them. We always have a good time when we’re together and group chats and FaceTime and Zoom calls are just not the same as being together.”

JoAnn Nation: “I miss going to the grocery store and [seeing] food and cleaning supplies . . . I miss being able to interact with my family and friends and my church members. I just really can’t wait to get back to some type of normalcy after all of this.”

Kasey Nation: “The gym. I was going to the gym more consistently before this started and I really enjoyed it. I still do at home workouts or go to the park to run or walk around, but it’s not the same as being able to use the equipment at the gym and lift weights and . . . I miss going to the barbershop too because I really need a haircut.”

Tevarius Foster: “Going out to eat at a restaurant with my friends. We make it a point to go out to eat at least once a week and just catch up whether it’s brunch or dinner . . . and share a good meal. I hope we can try some new restaurants and go to some of our favorites like Juicy Crab.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

