Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham area residents, is it time to reopen the city and local businesses?

Ash Letts: “I think it would be best to extend the stay in place order until the majority of the coronavirus pandemic passes. The big issue is that it spreads very quickly, so opening [businesses] so soon with the numbers we currently have, in my opinion could lead to more cases and potentially more deaths.

Anna Pinter: “As long as hospitals and the medical field are at a good place, then we should open up because we have to do it someday. I would love to see us return to normal life at the end of April but only if medical professionals say so.”

Alisha Jenkins: “I think we should extend the shelter-in-place past April 30th because I don’t think we’ve really reached our peak and even though we’ve started to flatten the curve. There are still people who haven’t been tested and there’s no way to know how many people could potentially have the virus and I don’t think we’ll know that within the next week or two.”

Tim Foster: “I think they should wait a while before opening up, I know businesses and other public spaces have to open up again eventually but I think if they open up right after the shelter-in-place order is up, I don’t think it will be good health wise. I think too many people will try and go out and that could just further spread the virus.”

