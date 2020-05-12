Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Alabama has many quality programs preparing the next wave of nurses

Birmingham Times
By Kimberley Maryland
Alabama Newscenter

The national recognition week to celebrate nurses may be coming to an end, but the observation will continue beyond this week, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The appreciation of those that decide to go into the field of nursing and other medical fields is recognized now more than ever,” said Ronica Thomas, professor of biology, and Arts and Sciences division chair at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery. “Our health care workers are on the front line fighting for our safety and health during this pandemic. It is an absolute joy to watch our students enter these fields. They become superheroes in their scrubs, and I along with the rest of the faculty are honored to teach them before they put on their capes.”

What is being seen playing out with the COVID-19 crisis validates why many choose to go into the nursing profession. Though perhaps none bargained for graduating into a global pandemic, the desire to help those who are sick and in need of comfort and healing is apparent.

Matalia Conner, a graduate nursing student at UAB, said helping others is what drives her.

“I chose to go into the field of nursing because of the endless opportunities to help make a difference in someone’s life medically,” she said. “Not only healing when they are ill but identifying triggers to avoid further sickness and promote healthy lifestyles.”

Troy University senior nursing student Rachel Moody’s decision to go into nursing was personal. Her father was diagnosed with dementia and toward the end of his life, she was right there helping to care for him.

“This is what really solidified that becoming a nurse was what I was meant to do,” Moody said. “I was also able to see how the nurses were with him, which helped me to understand that I want to always be a nurse that is compassionate and caring to both my patient and their family.”

Alabama has a plethora of schools geared to creating the next generation of nursing professionals on all levels, from licensed practical nurse (LPN) certificates to doctoral degrees. These institutes have achieved a passing rate of more than 75% on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2019, according to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

The following are accredited Alabama colleges with nursing programs:

School Location
Auburn University Auburn
Auburn University at Montgomery Montgomery
Bevill State Community College Sumiton
Bishop State Community College Mobile
Calhoun Community College Decatur
Central Alabama Community College Alexander City
Chattahoochee Valley Community College Phenix City
Coastal Alabama Community College Bay Minette
Coastal Alabama Community College Brewton Brewton
Coastal Alabama Community College Monroeville Monroeville
Enterprise State Community College Enterprise
Fortis College Various
Gadsden State Community College Gadsden
H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College Montgomery
Herzing University Birmingham
J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College Huntsville
Jacksonville State University Jacksonville
Jefferson State Community College Birmingham
Judson College Marion
Lawson State Community College Birmingham
Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Andalusia
Northeast Alabama Community College Rainsville
Northwest–Shoals Community College Muscle Shoals
Oakwood University Huntsville
Reid State Technical College Evergreen
Samford University Birmingham
Shelton State Community College Tuscaloosa
Snead State Community College Boaz
South University Montgomery
Southern Union State Community College Wadley
Spring Hill College Mobile
Troy University Troy
Troy University Montgomery Montgomery
Tuskegee University Tuskegee
University of Alabama Tuscaloosa
University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville Huntsville
University of Mobile Mobile
University of North Alabama Florence
University of South Alabama Mobile
University of West Alabama Livingston
Wallace Community College Dothan
Wallace Community College Selma Selma
Wallace State Community College Hanceville

 

