Meet The New Interim Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools

The Birmingham Board of Education last Wednesday voted to appoint Mark A. Sullivan, ED.D, as Interim Superintendent for the system.

Sullivan, Chief of Staff for Birmingham City Schools, assumes the interim position beginning May 16, as the board has accepted the resignation of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring effective May 15, 2020.

“While we are sadden that Dr. Herring is moving on, we are more than happy for her to receive the opportunity of a lifetime. However, we are confident in Dr. Sullivan’s vast experience and dedication to the enrichment of the youth of our city to lead Birmingham City Schools during this period of transition,” said Daagye Hendricks, President of the Birmingham Board of Education.

A native of Birmingham and a product of Birmingham City Schools, Sullivan has served the system for more than 25 years as an educator and administrator. He taught fifth grade at Glen Iris Elementary and math at Center Street Middle School before transitioning to administration.

Previous to his role as Chief of Staff, Dr. Sullivan served as Director of Area III, Director of K-8 School Operations, and Interim Assistant Superintendent, and Academic Officer for the system. He has led Spaulding Elementary School, John Herbert Phillips Academy, Ramsay High School, and Glen Iris Elementary School, as well as Elyton Elementary School as Interim Principal.

“Having spent my career giving back to the school system that educated me, I am honored to accept the opportunity to lead it,” said Dr. Sullivan. “To our students, parents, teachers, friends, and neighbors, please know that we are still here and our mission is to educate the youth of our city into the future remains steadfast. We intend to make this a seamless transition.”

After graduating from Woodlawn High School, Dr. Sullivan earned his undergraduate degree in elementary education from Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical University, his master’s degree from Alabama State University, and both his educational specialist and educational leadership doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Sullivan served 24 years in the United States Naval Reserves before retiring. He has also been a member of community organizations such as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, 100 Black Men of Birmingham, and Boy Scouts of Central Alabama and is a member of Phi Delta Kappa, the National Association of Black School Educators, and the National Education Association.

