President Bobbie Knight Applauds Miles College’s Graduating Seniors

Dear Miles College Class of 2020,

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire Miles College family, I would like to congratulate the Class of 2020 on completing your undergraduate studies and earning your degrees. This most noteworthy accomplishment is deserving of a celebration. Each of you has worked long and hard to get to this point, and I commend your perseverance. I also would like to give special honor to our 2020 Class Valedictorian, Ms. Devyne Jade Troy, and Salutatorian, Mr. Charles Anthony Brown.

The 2019-2020 academic year has been one that we will never forget. For all of the wonderful accomplishments and memories created at Miles, the events of the past two months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced everyone to reimagine what we might consider normal.

Like many institutions around the globe, while we have had to readjust how we do things at Miles, there is no changing our vision — to prepare our students to begin the next stages of their lives. Despite the unexpected challenges, the Class of 2020 has not only adjusted, but rose amidst this uncertain moment in history to attain perhaps one of their most paramount milestones to date, graduation. For this achievement, we are undoubtedly proud of each of you.

When students begin to matriculate at Miles, the goal – our goal – is for the students to complete their studies, then enjoy the commencement ceremonies that celebrate their academic achievement. Because of the current health crisis, we have had to put our commencement exercises on hold. That does not diminish what our graduates have accomplished, nor does it mean that we aren’t ready to celebrate their successes.

The Class of 2020 will always be very special to me. This is the first year that I will get to preside over commencement as president of Miles College, and it will give me great honor to shake each graduate’s hand as you walk across the stage to receive your degree. We intend on making that moment just as special for you as soon as we can. We are also committed to ensuring the safety of all of our participants, family and guests. In the interim, I wanted to publicly recognize you on what should have been one of the most memorable days of your lives.

Graduation is not an ending — it is the start of what I believe is something big for our newest alumni. The Miles College family looks forward to celebrating your successes in the future. My sincere best wishes to you all!

Bobbie Knight

President, Miles College

