Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What lessons we can take from COVID-19?

Patty Bates: “Simplify my life and focus on what matters which is getting people to know Christ . . . so when I’m out at a grocery store and people see empty shelves I remind them there is an empty tomb that gives us hope and a reason to not be scared, because our days are numbered and the Bible says we have an appointed time to die so I’m respectful, but I’m not fearful.”

Seth Eddings: “Come together and work together as a whole; as we move on, we can better prevent these kinds of things or be properly [prepared] so we can help each other as a community instead of everyone just fending or worrying about themselves.”

Jesse Mwakajumba: “Change is inevitable, never get to comfortable. Always anticipate change and hope for the best but expect the worse . . . . also we need to rely on one another and be there for one another because a lot of people are hurting . . . if you have any resources to help people you should, because there is never a wrong time to give and help others.”

Bella Serra: “Make the most of your time with the people that you love and cherish your family and the time you get to spend with them because it is very valuable and you probably won’t get the chance to have this time to spend with them again.”

