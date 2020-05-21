Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, how will 2020 be remembered 50 years from now?

Tiffany Stubbs: “Mainly as a time of uncertainty but also as a time of resetting. We’ve been allowed opportunities to reset with our families, reset goals and spend some unique time with each other so . . . if we focus on what positives came out of it we’ll be in a great place. So it will yield good memories even though it was a scary time.”

Andrew Burnside: “It depends on how the rest of the year goes as far as our efficiency in dealing with where we’re at already and actually acting on it. I think there is good and bad to every scenario, but I think we can make the rest of this year good regardless, and that is what will be remembered.”

Katie Burnside: “I would compare it to the Spanish Flu in 1918 but I also think the United States is going to be looking at how [it does] education and regular workplace things and how a lot of things have converted to online and digital instead of being in the office with other people.”

Rachel Landress: “We’ll look back on this and think about how our processes are about germs and how we interact with each other just like [how it was during the Spanish Flu] in 1918 . . . it was the same way so I think it will be a little different but hopefully more humanity will come out of this.”

