Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What advice would you give this year’s college graduates?

Greg Hinds: “Be positive despite what is going on in the world right now. It’s not the first time college graduates have had to deal with [uncertainties], others have dealt with things like World Wars and the war in Vietnam… everybody else survived and made it through those times so just remain positive and go for what you want.”

Rhonda Montgomery: “First, keep The Lord in your life, because you can’t do anything without Him and second, follow your dreams no matter how hard it gets, eventually it will get easier . . . stay on your path and stay focused and what is meant for you will come.”

Christy McKinney: “Stay at home as long as you can because unless you know about credit scores and checking and savings accounts and all of that, you won’t be ready to move on to the next level . . . learn about those things and stay in a safety net for as long as you can.”

Corinna Daye: “Cast a broad net to wherever you want to go and whatever you want to do. It’s good to have a goal of what you want to accomplish but don’t get discouraged when that goal doesn’t fall in line with your plans . . . don’t get discouraged by what you see on social media or hear from other people. This is a time you have to make your own path and press forward and have that motivation.”

