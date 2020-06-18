Birmingham Library Summer Learning Goes Virtual. Here’s how to register

cobpl.org

Hey parents: Are you looking for fun, free activities for your kids to do this summer from the comfort of your own home?

Then sign up for 2020 Birmingham Public Library Summer Learning, which is going completely virtual for the first time. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.”

Registration is underway now at this link www.cobpl.org/summerlearning. Everyone who registers and logs minutes in Beanstack will be entered into a drawing for a prize pack.

2020 BPL Summer Learning runs through July 30, 2020. There will be more than 60 programs and activities for patrons of all ages – from youth to teens and adults. All programs (except a few on the Zoom video app) will appear live on the BPL Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/BirminghamPublicLibrary.

Like the page and share this post for a chance to win a Galaxy Tablet. Participants will also be eligible for other amazing prizes including a video gaming system.

For the full listing of all 60-plus 2020 Summer Learning programs, click on the BPL Calendar at http://www.cobpl.org/calendar/

Youth programs will include:

Dragon Eggs, Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m., Smithfield Library. Learn how to make your own dragon egg from our video tutorial. Craft materials will be provided at Central, Five Points West, North Birmingham, Springville Road, and Avondale Library on Wednesday, June 24. Call Heather McWilliams at 205-324-8428 for more information about picking up your craft kit. Watch live on the BPL Facebook page.

Dynamic Education Adventures: Fairytale Science, Friday, June 26, 10 a.m., Springville Road Regional Library – Ms. Jan the Science Lady will share cool science from some of your favorite stories, from the Frog Prince to Snow White. Watch live on the BPL Facebook page.

Teen Beauty, Monday, July 6, 2 p.m., Avondale Library – Jevashia Williams of Simply V Beauty Salon will show you how to create your own stay-at-home “spa”cation using luxurious beauty products made from supplies you can find right in your own kitchen. It’s time to put your best face forward.

Adult programs will include:

Imagine This, Monday, June 22, 10 a.m., Powderly Branch Library – Imagine your mind and body fully relaxed with Mindful Yoga taught by instructor Marie Blair. Watch live on the BPL Facebook page.

The Central Library Southern History Department’s Genetic Genealogy News and Q&A, Tuesday, June 30, 12 p.m. -This online class provides an overview of key developments in direct to consumer DNA testing companies and their websites, as well as an opportunity to ask any question whatsoever about any aspect of genetic genealogy. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3dQkoOT. A Zoom invitation will be included in the registration confirmation email. If you cannot participate, the class will be posted to the Southern History Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SouthernHistoryBPL/).

Cane-Fu with Veteran Karate Instructor Stacey Burkes, Wylam Branch Library, Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m. – This martial arts class will teach seniors how to protect themselves and also how to turn a cane into a self-defense tool. Watch live on the BPL Facebook page.

At Home with “Chef E” Cooking Program (teens and adults), Thursday, July 9, 10 a.m., East Lake Branch Library – Participants will be encouraged to try a recipe at home taught by Chef E or post a pic of their kitchen creations and enter a drawing to win a $25 gift card to a Birmingham restaurant from BPL. Watch live on the BPL Facebook page.

Craft materials will be provided at Five Points West, North Birmingham, Springville Road, and Avondale Libraries; pick up Wednesday prior to program date.

