Housing Authority of Birmingham ends partnership with Church of the Highlands

WVTM 13

The Housing Authority of Birmingham announced Monday it is terminating its partnership with the Church of the Highlands after churchgoers noticed controversial social media activity by the church’s Senior Pastor Chris Hodges.

The HABD decided on terminating the two and a half year partnership with the megachurch during a special called meeting Monday morning.

The decision came after some church members noticed Hodges was “liking” controversial social media posts that came across as offensive to churchgoers, particularly the African-American community.

The pastor addressed the concerns and issued an apology during the May 31 church services and on the church’s website June 2.

Since October 2017, the church has had outreach programs and social services at its Campus of Hope in the Marks Village Public Housing community.

In a written agreement between the HABD and the church, the partnership was established to “provide mentoring, community support groups and faith and social service activities that promote volunteerism for nine of HABD’s public housing communities.”

The termination will also end all services provided by the church in The Dream Center and Christ Health Center.

From HABD:

“HABD greatly appreciates the many resources provided for our residents by COTH staff and volunteers over the years. Severing this partnership does not diminish the great work and support from COTH, which has made a difference in the lives of countless residents.

“HABD Board of Commissioners agreed that Pastor Hodges’ views do not reflect those of HABD and its residents; and Hodges’ values are not in line with those of HABD residents.

“HABD and Campus of Hope staff will continue to work with other faith-based organizations in the community to identify resources that will replace the services that were provided by COTH.”

