Jefferson County DA Urges New Trial for Man on Alabama’s Death Row

Perhaps most significantly, Carr wrote that he had spoken with the lead trial prosecutor at Johnson’s trial, who “expressed concerns about this case” and supported the request for a new trial. According to court filings, the lead prosecutor, Jeff Wallace, had earlier told lawyers on both sides of the case that he had “grave doubts” about Johnson’s guilt. Wallace also testified in Judge Pulliam’s court in 2014 that he did not think the case against Johnson was very strong because it was based only on Ellison’s word.

Carr noted that he sought to intervene in the case now because of his “duty to the Court and the people of Jefferson County,” recognizing that “a prosecutor’s duty is not merely to secure convictions, but to seek justice.”

With the case pending on appeal in the Court of Criminal Appeals, the State is now represented by Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Community leaders praised Carr’s decision Friday.

“I would like to thank DA Carr for his recognition that he has no debts to pay to corrupt criminal justice system practices of the past – and no more so than now, when we have a human life, the life of Toforest Johnson, on the line,” said Scott Douglas, the Executive Director of Greater Birmingham Ministries.

“Toforest never got a fair trial. As Dr. King said, ‘it is always the right time to do right.’”

Johnson’s daughter, Shanaye Poole, said Carr’s support has sparked a new sense of hope in her family.

“We are truly thankful, and although this is a step in the right direction, we plan on pressing on until my father returns home,” Poole said.