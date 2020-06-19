Miles College announces layoffs, furloughs due to COVID-19

The Birmingham Times

Miles college announced Thursday a “limited” number of layoffs beginning June 22 and temporary furloughs to reduce costs and cut expenses as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact to the hard-working faculty and staff members of miles college, but we must make some painful but necessary decisions,” the school said in a statement. “The loss of revenue and increased expenses associated with the migration to fully on-line classes for the remainder of the spring semester has greatly impacted the college’s budget.”

The school didn’t say how many employees would be laid off or furloughed. All employees who are furloughed will receive their full benefits and will be able to file for unemployment compensation. “We are hopeful that those furloughs will not exceed six weeks,” the school says.

Miles President Bobbie Knight asked all cabinet members to examine their organizations to identify more permanent reductions.

“While these decisions are difficult, we remain focused on our mission to educate, motivate and prepare students for the future,” the school says.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

