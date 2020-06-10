Mixtroz Imperfect Conversations- A Time for Collision, Community and Connections

Mixtroz.com

Birmingham-based engagement software company, Mixtroz, invites the city of Birmingham to an evening of community connection and imperfect conversation powered by their newest product feature, Mixtroz Virtual.

Mixtroz founders, Kerry Schrader and Ashlee Ammons are the 37th and 38th black female founders to close a $1M+ round of funding in the United States. To complete the round they coupled their business, human, and networking expertise to breakdown barriers and biases. The founders have seen first hand the power of diverse and inclusive conversation when humans are willing to lean in and get uncomfortable.

As a proud black, certified woman-owned business in Birmingham, Mixtroz will use their platform and power to create virtual small groups to initiate these “imperfect conversations” and facilitate new community connections across the city.

“The world is watching Birmingham. The willingness of our community to have diverse conversations, albeit imperfect ones, is another positive example that we can set for communities in the US and beyond,” says Ashlee Ammons, President of Mixtroz.

Mixtroz invites the media to extend this invitation for small group connection to the community. Space is limited. Use the registration link: Registration Link

When: June 11, 2020 7:00-7:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

REGISTER NOW! Very Limited Spots Available!