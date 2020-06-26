Watch: Sen. Doug Jones Releases His First Campaign TV Ad of 2020

“As he lay dying, George Floyd cried for his mama and pleaded for his life: ‘I can’t breathe.’ As we witnessed his death together the world changed,” said U.S. Senator Doug Jones. “Across Alabama folks are struggling with seeing this injustice and inequality and wanting to see that end. We cannot let this moment pass. The road to racial justice has taken far too long—but it’s a journey that we must make and we must make it together. Come join me.”

“TOGETHER”