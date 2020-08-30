Chadwick Boseman had a unique ability to breathe life into legendary characters

(CNN)- Chadwick Boseman wasn’t an overnight success. Like many actors, he performed in various roles for a decade — mostly in television — before his big break came, playing baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie “42.”

In portraying the latter, he joined Sidney Poitier, Laurence Fishburne and Danny Glover on the list of actors who appeared as Marshall on screen.

In a lighter vein, he produced and starred in the action vehicle “21 Bridges,” with a production team that included “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Still to come, meanwhile, is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s acclaimed play set in the 1920s, with Viola Davis as the blues singer of the title and Boseman portraying a musician.