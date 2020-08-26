Fire in Miles College dormitory causes minor injuries

Times staff report

A fire broke out late Tuesday night in an all men’s dormitory on the campus of Miles College and caused minor injuries.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the fire broke out in Murchison Hall and was isolated to a single room. Three students were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, one related to the fire and two non-related.

Fairfield, Birmingham and Midfield Fire Departments and emergency services responded immediately. The fire was extinguished and crews are evaluating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.

All impacted residents are being accommodated with alternative on-campus housing options.

