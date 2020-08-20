People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**NETWORK AFTER WORK, TODAY, 3-5 p.m.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news!

**COMEDIAN LEANNE MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN LEANNE MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Check out some old, but good flicks/movies and show on a sheet in the backyard for the young and young at heart. Fun in the outdoors…any day!

SATURDAY…

**CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY OF FREEDOM AND JUSTICE, 2 p.m. at W.C. Patton Park.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar

**COMEDIAN LEANNE MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire. Weeding the pretty flowers in the beds, cutting the grass, cleaning the grill or just sitting outside if the weather permits. Things are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**FAMILY TIME AND GOOD FOOD. Grilling in the backyard, movies in the backyard, and small family parties in the backyard.

**COMEDIAN LEANNE MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**PLANNING AND MORE CATCH UP. Pull out that long to-do list and see what can be done during the week or weekend ahead. Making plans for the future and getting back to normal as best as you can.

TUESDAY…

**READ A GOOD BOOK…, ‘ ‘GUILTY AT GUNPOINT is a good one and ‘ ’PRISON TORTURE IN AMERICA: SHOCKING TALES FROM THE INSIDE. There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around …or you can get an e-book.

**BIRMINGHAM’S COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) and the Alabama Episcopal Church every Wednesday at Noon for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM’S COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**WEATHER WATCHING FOR THE WEEK AND WEEKEND. Looking for the weekend and thinking of what to do that depends on good weather outdoors. Getting out of the house even if going nowhere…. Take a walk if the weather is good.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN DERAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com. Check out Sidewalk Film Fest coming soon.

**COMEDIAN DERAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FOR LOVERS OF FREEDOM AND JUSTICE…

**NATIONAL DAY OF FREEDOM AND JUSTICE, 2 p.m., Saturday, at W.C. Patton Park. Bell Ringing is at 3 p.m. wherever you may be for those that need freedom and justice. Contact Jennifer Evans for more at (205) 515-6141.Sponsored in Birmingham by local organizations. The country is celebrating NATIONAL DAY OF FREEDOM AND JUSTICE on Saturday, August 22. With Mass Incarceration -Excessive Sentencing -Cruel & Unusual Punishment -Inhumane Living Conditions -Police/CO Brutality &The list goes on… As well as The COVID 19 #s are rising & safety precautions are being ignored!!! The country is celebrating ‘Let the ones who deserve to be free, be freed! This day was started for many reasons, but celebrated this Saturday at W. C. Patton Park in Birmingham.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**BLACK MOVIE NIGHT – FUNERAL OF A NATION, TONIGHT, 8 p.m. E/T. is in memory of who we were, a tribute to who we will be, in honor of those before us, and a call to those after us. You are because of who was where past meets present, a future is born. Funeral of a Nation will ensure the Birth of Another. Funeral of A Nation is a musical essay by HAROLD LILLY. The movie event is joined by award-winning filmmaker TONEKA WRIGHT and film editor KEITH L. NIXON. It is FREE. Register at BlackMovieNight.net.

**22ND ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – Birmingham’s annual film festival historically held in the downtown Theatre District will transition to the outdoor location of The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard in Leeds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event transition will provide this year’s attendees with a safe option to view the more than 150 features and short films set to screen during the Aug. 24-30 festival. The festival will screen films each evening on all four screens with some nights offering second films on each screen. Gates will tentatively open each day at 6:30 p.m. with the start of the first films of the night scheduled for 8 p.m. daily.

FOR OUTDOORS’ LOVERS…

…AT BOTANICAL GARDENS…AROUND THE GARDENS: STREAMS AND WATERFALLS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS!

**GET OUTSIDE ACTIVITY BOXES for ages 5-10. Designed to help children connect with nature. Learn more and purchase.

**LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES – GROWING FRUITS MADE EASY, AUGUST 26, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

**FALL PLANT SALE 2020, SEPTEMBER 12, Saturday, 8 a.m. – Noon.

Get more information at the website – bbgardens.org

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES for Bruno Vegetable Garden and Greenhouse Assistant. Email volunteer@bbgardens.org.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**AARP YOUR HEALTH AND STAYING PROTECTED – Join AARP for an online event or call 855-274-9507 toll free TODAY, 1 p.m. E/T. Get up-to-date coronavirus information and more. This live event will feature a panel of experts addressing your questions related to the latest on coronavirus, including potential treatments and vaccine trials and what you can do to stay safe during the pandemic. Submit your questions.

**COVID-19 TESTING SITES…Here is an update on the testing sites in Birmingham…

…ONGOING – *LEGION FIELD: MONDAY – FRIDAY 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL 205-92-COVID (205-922-6843) …*UAB Downtown Testing Site: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 975-1881 (2117 University Blvd South, Birmingham, AL 35205) …*Cahaba Medical Care, West End Clinic: TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (205) 679-6325 or visit cahabamedicalcare.com (1308 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Birmingham). www.gofundme.com/f/monumentalbhm.”

FOR TRAVELERS OF ALL KIND…

**VIRTUAL TRIPS – Travel online – A virtual trip can be a great way to explore destinations you might consider for a future vacation, or it may be a chance to see remarkable sights around the world that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN VIRTUAL TOUR – Explore the Japanese Gardens at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRC3m1AsMig&feature=youtu.be. For more, go to www.bbgardens.org.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**ENJOY BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANT WEEK, August 14 – 31!! (Support your restaurants and small businesses.)

**NEW MICHAEL’S STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT – Michael’s Steak and Seafood opened recently (during this time) with limited space. Sign up as an email subscriber to be in the know about wine dinners, bourbon tastings, pop-up concerts and much more. Check it out. *LUNCH/CARRY OUT/CURBSIDE PICKUP – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., M-F (Place order online at www.michaelssteakandseafood.com. Call (205) 871-9525 upon arrival. *SUNDAY BRUNCH – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Reservations ONLY! *ROOF TOP DINING – Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, 6- 9 p.m. Reservations ONLY! For more: www.michaelssteakandseafood.com.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND MORE …

AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

**WHEN THEY SEE US, WHAT DO THEY SEE?: PERSPECTIVES ON BLACK ART, through September 24, at The Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, in Tuscaloosa. RODERICK VINES is artist of Let Me Explain. This exhibition is born out of cognition research that, in part, examines white people’s perceptions and responses to Black art. Curated by BARBARA-SHAE JACKSON, Doctoral Student in Cognitive Psychology. (205) 345-3038 for more.

**SOUTH ARTS EMERGING LEADERS OF COLOR PROGRAM – With the goal of fostering representative leadership, diversity, and equity in the arts, South Arts’ new Emerging Leaders of Color Development Professional Development Program has created a professional development opportunity for arts and culture professionals to establish networks that support their careers. Focused on the southeastern United States, this program aims to engage diverse emerging leaders and build a cohort of cultural torchbearers who are committed to the advancement of arts.Selected individuals will participate in a 3-day, 2-night executive-level professional development and team-building workshop at no cost to themselves. The deadline for application is September 15, 2020. Learn more at www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/emerging-leaders-color.

FOR LOVERS OF MUSEUMS…

**VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…Vulcan Park and Museum has joined Museums for All, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. This program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting Vulcan Park and Museum at no charge, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country including McWane Science Center, Imagination Place Children’s Museum, Huntsville Botanical Gardens and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states. For more information of participating museums visit museumsforall.org.

**McWANE SCIENCE CENTER CELEBRATES 22ND BIRTHDAY … ITTY BITTY MAGIC CITY REOPENED. Preschoolers are welcome. Bring Masks to explore the McWane Center. For more, mcwane.org/welcomeback.

FOR PRAYER SERVICES…

**INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICES – Join Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) every Wednesday at Noon for Interfaith Prayer Service. People of faith and goodwill are invited to join GBM and the Alabama Episcopal Church for Noonday Prayer at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham. Clergy are invited to wear clericals. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For more, go to, www.gbm.org.

THINGS TO DO…

…VACATIONS WITH BOOKS AND VIRTUAL TRIPS…. When you need to get away from ‘whatever’, the best way is with a good book. Well, maybe the next thing to being there in person. Many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a summer trip. Make your summer travel plans safe and successful.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

Here are a couple of books to read, after washing your hands, before the news reports, during your down time or just to keep boredom away (with so much going on).

**BOOK: GUILTY AT GUNPOINT: How the Government Framed Me. – The book was written by Paul Singh when he left India to flee a land filled with corruption,. He chose America to make his home, a country he admired for its freedom and justice. Decades after his arrival his idealistic vision of our nation died while being targeted and framed by the very government he trusted.

**BOOK: PRISON TORTURE IN AMERICA: SHOCKING TALES FROM THE INSIDE)

The book is written by PAUL SINGH. As an experienced physician, Paul Singh, MD, DO, PhD was stunned by the cruelty that inmates with physical and mental conditions endured. Denials for treatment, gross incompetence, deadly neglect, reckless infliction of pain and falsified records – despite interventions from the courts – produced life threatening conditions, emotional deterioration, loss of limbs and even death. Singh covertly recorded the experience of 15 inmates and their battle for care. His expose reveals the shocking truth about the violations of fundamental Constitutional rights in the U. S. Prison system. It is a must read.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…

**COMEDIAN LEEANNE MORGAN…Leanne’s style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM’S COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY… THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW… He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians.

NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…

**COMEDIAN DERAY DAVIS…

COMING SOON…

**AUGUST 29 – FAIRY TALE BALL with Childcare Resources.

**SEPTEMBER 6 – IPUSH FOODIE & MUSIC FEST at Ensley.

**OCTOBER 9-11 – BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL at Barber Motorsports Park.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

