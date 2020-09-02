2 Birmingham schools get free technology through Verizon initiative

cbs42.com

New technology is always nice for schools to have, but with virtual learning brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it takes on another level of significance.

On Friday, parents of students at Hudson K-8 and Wilkerson Middle School picked up free iPads for their children through the Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative, a program that ensures that every student has the technological they need for learning.

“This is huge for our students,” Davida Johnson, principal at Wilkerson Middle School, said, “because they get one-on-one devices, they’re able to connect with their teachers while we’re doing remote learning.”

Teachers also received new technology through the program.

Fred Stewart III, principal at Hudson, said the devices “even the playing field for all of our students and [help] our teachers be able to provide instruction.”

The iPads are even more welcomed with the students learning remotely during the first nine weeks, Stewart said.

Hudson and Wilkerson were two of 110 schools nationwide part of the initiative, which offers internet access, tablets and technology-based education resources.

