Birmingham concert promoter worries about COVID-19’s impact on the industry

By Joseph Allen

Alabama Newscenter

Barry White and the Love Unlimited Orchestra. The Temptations. Frankie Beverly and Maze. Mary J. Blige. The O’Jays. Fantasia.

They are just a sample of the who’s who of performers that concert promoter D. Tarver has brought to Birmingham over the past 25 years. Tarver still remembers the particulars of his first major show: It was White with Chante Moore on June 2, 1995 at Boutwell Auditorium.

“I’ve got about 25 years of folders and 25 years of memories and pictures of some of these artists,” Tarver says.

Tarver followed his father, Nate Tarver, into the business. The elder Tarver began 43 years ago by bringing live theater to the Magic City.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a year like never before for the entertainment industry. Tarver, who has lost almost a dozen shows to cancellations this year, worries about the impact not just on his business, but for everyone involved in live public performances.

