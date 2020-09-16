Coca-Cola UNITED to Invest $5M to expand warehouse; 65 jobs affected 

The Birmingham Times

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), announced Tuesday that it will invest $5 million to repurpose its production facility as additional warehouse and loading space to optimize its distribution system, better serve customers, and provide updated fleet solutions that benefit associates, the company said.

The move will be done at the end of the year and impact 65 employees, who will be considered for other opportunities with the company throughout the Southeast.

“Our business has grown and changed dramatically over the past several years, and in order to serve our customers at the highest levels in the future, our Birmingham campus needs additional warehouse and loading space, along with modernized distribution processes and an updated fleet,” said John Sherman, president and CEO, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED.

He added, “as we look at our long-term strategy for our company, Birmingham must be in a position to lead the way, and we are prepared to continue investing in our home market in the future.”

To repurpose its production facility, UNITED made the decision to convert its Birmingham manufacturing operations into additional warehouse and loading space at the end of this year.

Production will move to other UNITED plants in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Some of the employees affected will have a chance to work at those locations.

The goal is to retain all employees, according to the company. “We will work with our associates to help them find new opportunities to stay a part of our Coca-Cola UNITED family,” Sherman said.

Currently, Coca-Cola UNITED employs approximately 850 associates in Birmingham, an increase of more than 200 positions since 2014.

“For more than 100 years, Birmingham Production has been a cornerstone of the Coca-Cola UNITED legacy, thanks to the dedication and commitment of our associates,” Sherman said.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S.

