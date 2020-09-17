COVID-19 kills far more Hispanic and Black children than White youths, CDC study finds

One key factor could be underlying health disparities among minority children and young adults. About 75 percent of those who died had at least one underlying condition, and the most frequent were asthma and obesity — two conditions that disproportionately occur in minority youths.

“On one hand, the small total number of deaths is reassuring. You’re talking about hundreds of thousands of children infected, and only 121 killed,” said Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “At the same time, proportions at which minority groups are dying are hard to ignore.”

The CDC report pointed to underlying social disparities that minority children are more likely to experience than their White peers: crowded living conditions, food and housing insecurity, parents who are essential workers and cannot work from home, wealth and education gaps and difficulty accessing health care because of a lack of family resources including insurance, child care, transportation or sick leave.

In the report, CDC officials conclude that what’s needed is for health departments, medical providers and communities to “mobilize to remove systemic barriers that contribute to health disparities.”

In addition to social disparities, the racial gap in fatalities suggests genetic or biologic factors could be at play, said Williams. Some diseases have been shown to affect certain races more severely. Before a vaccine was developed, for example, pneumococcal meningitis disproportionately affected Black children, Williams said, even after accounting for social determinants. Similarly, Haemophilus influenzae type b (also known as Hib) was known to disproportionately affect Native Americans.

The CDC report emphasized that the relatively low death toll for children was recorded when almost all schools were closed, and that it is unknown how the reopening of schools could affect those rates.