Hearing on Public Safety Reform in Birmingham Set for Oct. 1 

The Birmingham Public Safety Task Force appointed by Mayor Randall L. Woodfin to review areas where the City of Birmingham can improve public safety will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of Birmingham City Hall.

In advance of the public hearing, the task force is requesting public input. Individuals interested in submitting proposals may provide a written or video proposal. The proposals should be in relation to the task force’s four pillars.

Community Empowerment

Policy and Oversight

Training and Education

Safety and Wellness

The deadline for submitting a proposal is Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.

Video proposals must not exceed three minutes.

Written or video proposals can be emailed to peace@birminghamal.gov.

Proposals may also be mailed to:

City of Birmingham

Office of Public Information

710 20th Street North

Birmingham, AL 35203

In addition, individuals may personally drop off proposals to the Office of Public Information located on the third floor of Birmingham City Hall at 710 20th Street North.

The Birmingham Public Safety Task is co-chaired by Mayor Woodfin and Councilor Hunter Williams, chairman of the Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee.

The task force members are:

Jaselle Houghtlin, a recent UAB graduate and co-founder of the advocacy group, Listen

Cara McClure, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham

Victor Revill, a Birmingham attorney with Revill & Associates

Ed Watkins, a former Birmingham police detective

Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Alabama

When he announced his task force in July Woodfin said members would review areas the city can improve as it relates to public safety and “suggest a road map of where we can become stronger,” he said.

“This group of men and women will examine additional areas of improvement,” Woodfin said. “We’ve often heard the narrative that Birmingham’s Police Department is not experiencing the problems other departments are experiencing nationally … however, as mayor, I know how important it is to make sure our department continues to build upon the foundation it already has, strengthening it not just for themselves, but for the betterment of the community they’re sworn to serve. This task force will ensure that happens.”

In addition to the public hearing, the task force is holding a series of forums. Anyone who would like to share additional ideas may email peace@birminghamal.gov.

