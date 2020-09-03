Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson: Change Creates Opportunities

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

I’ve long been employed, but change recently brought about the manifestation of a dream I’ve long held to be an entrepreneur. I must admit, the changes weren’t initially welcomed by me.

Would I have initiated becoming a full-time entrepreneur at this time? My honest answer is no. But change in circumstances created the opportunity, and I accepted it.

I entered the workforce at age 15 after securing a job in my hometown of Montgomery, AL. After college, I worked as a broadcast news anchor in the Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Tupelo, MS markets before planting roots in Birmingham.

I first envisioned running my own business in the year 2000 while I worked at a local television station.

Fast forward 20 years later, after also working as both a crisis and corporate communicator, I am just now beginning to fulfill my dream.

In this season, we can do ourselves a favor and make some sound observations about change.

It is challenging. Few welcome change with open arms.

It’s coming whether we like it or not.

It never stops.

We would also do ourselves a favor by learning how to cope with change. Change is defined (in Oxford Languages online) as the act or process of making or becoming different.

And therein lies the challenge – the realization that what we once knew and experienced (positive or negative) threatens to be altered. When things change, we must change.

Change requires a new reaction.

Change requires a new outlook on the future.

Change also requires a different thought process.

More effort will be needed temporarily as we adjust. But as we stop to think for a moment – what if change can usher us into the most fulfilling season of our lives?

Personal change opened the door for me to pursue full-time entrepreneurship. My outlook shifted from fear to faith:

I bet daily on my personal skills and talents and not solely the security of a job.

I embraced the uncertainty of business ownership. Carving out your niche is always an uphill climb.

I accepted the challenge and responsibility of putting my talents to work in new and unusual ways to generate income.

I stepped up to the assignment and walked through the open door.

Before I go any farther, please know this is not a how-to on walking away from your job. I am by no means encouraging you to do so. I’m simply sharing a page from my life in hopes that it encourages you to look at your life – and the changes it’s presenting – through a pair of new lenses.

Where can you look in your life right now and see an opportunity that change is creating? I encourage you, in the middle of all of the noise, to still away and see what change is beckoning specifically for you to do.

Should you take a new course? to sharpen your skills.

Is it time to complete a home improvement project?

Will you be bold enough to ask for a promotion?

There’s always a message in change. The big question is…are you listening?

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

