NFL Legend Deion Sanders Named Head Coach at HBCU Jackson State University

By Jay Connor

The Root

After days of speculation, it’s officially official: Deion Sanders is the next head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

ESPN reports that the NFL Hall of Famer, who currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, TX, made the big reveal on the debut episode of his new podcast that I will probably never in life listen to, 21st & Prime.

“God called me to Jackson State,” Sanders said.

In becoming a first-time head coach at the collegiate level, Prime Time will be short on experience, but the school hopes he’ll make up for it in charisma and fanfare.

“It’s very big for Jackson State University,” Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said. “Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University—a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers—it’s just a great time.”

In recent months we’ve seen a big push for college athletes to shift the power dynamics of collegiate sports by attending HBCUs, and in July, five-star recruit Makur Maker did exactly that by committing to Howard in hopes of “making the HBCU movement real so that others will follow.”

In deciding to coach football at Jackson State, one of the biggest HBCUs in the country, Sanders’ makes the school a much bigger draw for potential recruits based on his reputation on the field and meaningful relationships with both pro and college players.

“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” the 53-year-old said in a statement. “This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. ‘I BELIEVE’.” This is a big move for Jackson State and while the results have yet to be seen on the field, one thing is for sure: Prime Time still knows how to make an entrance. Congrats to Deion and Jackson State.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

